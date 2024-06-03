^

Headlines

Zelensky visits Manila for meet with Marcos

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 10:08am
Zelensky visits Manila for meet with Marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Malacañan on June 3, 2024.
MPC Pool via Allan Francisco

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Malacañan on Monday as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to rage.

“It is a great pleasure to meet with you to discuss some of the issues that are common to our two countries and hopefully find ways for both of us together,” Marcos was quoted by media outlets as saying. 

Zelensky traveled to Manila from Singapore, where he attended the Shangri-La Dialogue, a conference that draws defense officials from around the world. 

In Singapore, he aimed to rally support for a global peace conference in Switzerland and appealed for more military aid for Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother &mdash; senators

Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother — senators

3 days ago
Two senators said it is possible that Alice Guo's parents were both Chinese after all based on the investigation of one senator's...
Headlines
fbtw
Medals overload? DepEd defends award system under K-12

Medals overload? DepEd defends award system under K-12

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The current awards and recognition system being implemented in elementary and high schools under the Kindergarten to Grade...
Headlines
fbtw

Inside a Monetary Board member’s office

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 10 hours ago
Amid the ghost employee scandal hounding the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, The STAR ventures inside the offices of members of the Monetary Board to find out how many they’re allowed to hire, and who.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP clarifies SAF deployment in Davao City

PNP clarifies SAF deployment in Davao City

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday denied that the deployment of two PNP Special Action Force (SAF) battalions to Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged to improve teachers&rsquo; working conditions

Government urged to improve teachers’ working conditions

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
As President Marcos signs into law today the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, which doubles public school educators’ teaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation, regional security

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The defense chiefs of the Philippines and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and regional security.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines hosts peer review exercise on export controls

Philippines hosts peer review exercise on export controls

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines hosted with Singapore the first-ever regional peer review exercise on export controls in Southeast Asia and...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to import 5,000 heads of cattle

Government to import 5,000 heads of cattle

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
To boost the country’s local milk production, the National Dairy Authority (NDA) targets to import at least 5,000 cattle...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with