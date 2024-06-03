Zelensky visits Manila for meet with Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Malacañan on Monday as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to rage.

“It is a great pleasure to meet with you to discuss some of the issues that are common to our two countries and hopefully find ways for both of us together,” Marcos was quoted by media outlets as saying.

Zelensky traveled to Manila from Singapore, where he attended the Shangri-La Dialogue, a conference that draws defense officials from around the world.

In Singapore, he aimed to rally support for a global peace conference in Switzerland and appealed for more military aid for Ukraine.

This is a developing story.