LPA off extreme northern Luzon becomes Tropical Depression Ineng

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 8:49am
LPA off extreme northern Luzon becomes Tropical Depression Ineng
Satellite image shows tropical depression Ineng on September 5, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of extreme Northern Luzon has developed into tropical depression Ineng—the ninth cyclone in the country this year. 

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Ineng is not directly affecting the country, although it is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. Tropical Storm Haikui (formerly called Hanna) also intensifies the southwest monsoon. 

Ineng was last spotted 925 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. It is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass.

The tropical depression was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It was heading north slowly. 

Enhanced southwest monsoon

The enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to dump occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days. 

It will also bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Ilocos provinces, the western portion of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Kalayaan Islands, Lubang Island and Romblon on Tuesday. 

“With Haikui expected to degenerate into a remnant low over mainland China and Ineng forecast to move north northeastward away from the country, the southwest monsoon is forecast to weaken within the week,” PAGASA said. 

Ineng may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday evening or Wednesday as a tropical storm.

Forecast position

  • Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 1,060 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
