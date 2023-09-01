^

1 out of 3 Filipino families use bicycles — SWS 

September 1, 2023 | 5:06pm
1 out of 3 Filipino families use bicycles — SWS 
Bike enthusiasts from various cycling groups participate in a morning fun ride from Marikina City to Masinag, Antipolo in celebration of World Bicycle Day on June 3, 2023.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Cycling continues to be an essential mode of transportation for several Filipino households, with at least one out of three families saying they use bikes, according to a new Social Weather Stations survey.

With 36% of households currently having at least one bicycle user, the SWS survey findings indicate a substantial increase from the 29% recorded in April 2022 and the 24% noted in May 2021.

The survey collected data through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults across the nation from March 26 to 29.

The SWS also estimates that there are more bicycle owners compared to car owners nationwide wherein there are four bicycle users for every car owner, based on the results of 13 surveys from May 2020 to March 2023.

The SWS survey found the following reasons that Filipinos now choose to pedal their way around:

  • At least 56% of respondents say they use cycling as an affordable way to get around. 
  • Another 46% said they were riding "to improve their health."  
  • 27% of respondents mentioned that they pedal to cut down on travel time. 
  • 17% said they're cycling to shed some pounds.
  • 8% are cycling for fun or leisure.
  • 7% are biking as their social activity of choice.

The survey also found that the surge in bicycle usage is not limited to owned bicycles alone. In March 2023, 13% of households, equivalent to 3.6 million, reported using borrowed bicycles, a marked increase from the 6% recorded in both April 2022 and May 2021.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic lockdowns in 2020 let to a bicycle boom among Filipinos, prompting mobility groups to campaign for safer bicycle lanes in cities.

This year, the Department of Transportation revealed plans to upgrade walkways and bike lanes in Metro Manila. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority intends to construct elevated bicycle lanes on EDSA to promote urban bike tourism in the National Capital Region.

— Cristina Chi

