News from home: Human trafficking nod, Sara Duterte tops early presidential survey

MANILA, Philippines — From the Philippines again getting a Tier 1 human trafficking status from the US State Department to Vice President Sara Duterte topping a very early survey on the 2028 presidential elections — these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

The Philippines has been recognized by the United States government for its efforts to combat human trafficking and labor exploitation, putting the country at Tier 1 an eighth time. The status is given by the US State Department and means that the Philippines has been complying with minimum standards to address human trafficking and is “actively working to address the issue.”



On Filipino Heritage Month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized the contributions of the Filipino community in healthcare and nation-building, as the Filipino diaspora there already makes up of about 2.59% or nearly one million of its population. Trudeau said the Filipino community “continues to be one of the fastest growing communities” there.



Eligible overseas Filipino workers can avail of a housing program sponsored by the government. Condominium units will be sold under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino, in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers.



Condo units will have floor areas of 25 to 27 square meters.

Work and the economy

The Senate tourism and public services panels will be looking into the operations of flag carrier Cebu Pacific after a number of passengers complained online about the budget carrier’s overbooking, offloading, and glitches in recent booking flights.



While government regulations allow overbooking, airlines are also mandated to provide compensation to those who were not able to board an overbooked flight.



Politics and the nation

Vice President Sara Duterte has been identified as the “best leader to succeed” President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., according to 28% of the respondents of a commissioned Social Weather Stations survey done five years before the 2028 presidential elections.



Nearly half or 41% of the respondents, did not answer. Sen. Raffy Tulfo came in second at 11%, former Vice President Leni Robredo was at 6%, former President Rodrigo Duterte came in fourth at three percent, and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao was at two percent.



Surveys are snapshots of public sentiment during a certain period and the results of pre-election surveys have changed closer to the polls.



Nearly half or 53% of Catholic school students in a survey said they are against the reinstatement of the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.



The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines — whose membership spans around 15,000 schools in the country — asked 20,461 students enrolled, 70% of whom are still in senior high school. The president has identified reinstating mandatory ROTC as a priority legislative measure. The program was previously halted after reports of abuse and harassment among the ranks of student reserve officers



