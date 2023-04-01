Travelers take to the internet their complaints during Cebu Pacific Super Pass glitches

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific Air apologized last Friday after errors and glitches caused travelers to be charged way more than expected — many of whom still with vouchers on hold or having no e-mail confirmation.

The airline company, said to have the "widest network in the Philippines," issued the statement with regards to their recent CEB Super Pass sale.

"Guests with vouchers on hold will be sent their confirmation emails within the next 24 hours. We hope for your patience and understanding, and rest assured our teams are working hard to resolve customer concerns," according to the company last night.

"PASSensya. We are sorry for any inconvenience you may have experienced while booking with us today, and we truly appreciate your continued patronage."

Cebu Pacific said they would be happy to assist everyone who had to deal with the situation once volume normalizes in the next 24 hours.

Travelers who wish to air their grievances could voice their concerns through this link.

Possible class suit?

Facebook user Queenie Colleen Guadalupe was one of the many who complained about the glitch. While most of her bookings were unsuccessful, all of them were said to have been charged.

"Hello Cebu Pacific Air, I was charged multiple times because of the error on your site," she said in one of the comments.

"Out of 11, only 1 booking was successful but all 11 transaction was charged to my [credit card]! Please take action on this," she added.

Abe Pineda told a similar story, citing website crashed during purchase. Instead of a confirmation, Pineda got a "Gateway Error." Even the failed attempts were also charged.

Nika Gonazaga, on another hand, tried going to one of Cebu Pacific's physical office to lodge a complaint, but to no avail.

"I went to your ticketing office in Cebu and they told me they can't help me. Please address this matter immediately. This are people’s hard-earned money," she said.

FB user Coco Eje, in a different post, urged other travelers to come together in order to file a class-action lawsuit against the airline regarding the unexpected charges.

Philstar.com has already asked the airline about the cause of the glitches, solutions to the problem and actions being taken to prevent this from happening again. They have yet to respond to the queries.