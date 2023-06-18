^

PAGCOR warns vs suspicious offshore gaming job offers

Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 4:57pm
PAGCOR warns vs suspicious offshore gaming job offers
This handout photo taken on May 4, 2023 and received from the Philippine National Police anti-Cybercrime group on May 6 shows rescued trafficked people from Asian countries waiting for their turn to be documented by authorities after a police raid inside a freeport zone in Mabalacat City, in Pampanga province, north of Manila. Philippine authorities have rescued over a thousand people from several Asian countries who were trafficked into the country and forced to run online scams, an official said on May 6.
Handout / Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation advised the public to be cautious of offshore gaming-related employment opportunities offered in dating and messaging applications. 

The state-run gaming and regulatory firm said it is investigating reports of offshore gaming jobs offered by “unscrupulous groups” to Filipinos and foreigners.

“The job postings, usually looking for prospective Customer Service Representatives with experience in cryptocurrency trading, entice unsuspecting victims with high-paying jobs and numerous attractive benefits only to find themselves being used in scam activities,” PAGCOR said in an advisory. 

According to PAGCOR, online dating services and cryptocurrency investments are not part of its offshore gaming licensees and service providers. 

It asked the public to report information on such unauthorized activities to its hotline 0927-809-8610 or email [email protected]

In May, the gaming regulator canceled the provisional accreditation of Sun Valley Clark as an offshore gaming hub within the Clark Freeport Zone for its failure to ensure a lawful and orderly conduct of offshore gaming in its registered sites. Around 1,090 foreign workers were rescued from the gaming hub, which was raided by authorities on May 4. 

PAGCOR also canceled the accreditation of Pampanga-based offshore gaming provider CGC Technologies after the company was involved in alleged credit card fraud, serious illegal detention, and human trafficking activities. 

Sen. Risa Hontiveros earlier said that human traffickers are using Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) as “legal cover” to carry out cryptocurrency scams in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PHILIPPINE AMUSEMENT AND GAMING CORPORATION

POGOS
