News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

MANILA, Philippines — From Alert Level 3 being hoisted on Mayon Volcano by Phivolcs to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. finally appointing a health secretary — these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Marcos Jr. vowed to work more closely with governments of OFWs' host countries to better protect overseas Filipino workers’ welfare as he greeted the country’ “modern-day heroes” on National Migrant Workers Day. Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople also promised to serve OFWs and their families every day to help them fulfill their own goals. The DMW, together with the Department of Trade and Industry and other government and private stakeholders, inked several programs for business and financial training for migrant workers and their families last week.

Canada has relaxed visa restrictions for the Philippines after Manila was included in a list of countries where qualified nationals can be issued an electronic travel authorization (eTA) in lieu of a visa. This means that Filipinos who have had a Canadian visa in the past 10 years or those with a valid US non-immigrant visa can easily enter Canada. Application for the eTA costs CAN$7 (around P293) and the Canadian Embassy said most applications are automatically approved within minutes.