Philippines maintains Tier 1 status vs human trafficking for 8 years straight

Overseas Filipino workers arrive on September 6, 2022 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Kuwait through the government’s repatriation program.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has once again been recognized by the United States government for its "commitment in combatting human trafficking and labor exploitation," earning the country its eighth Tier 1 status, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in a statement on Saturday, shared the news after the release of the US State Department's 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report.

"We will continue to protect our kababayans from this modern day slavery," said Tansingco, highlighting their agency's dedication to safeguard the welfare of Filipinos.

"The Bureau of Immigration remains steadfast in its commitment to fighting this crime and ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens abroad."

The report recognized Manila's "serious and sustained efforts" in fighting human trafficking amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tansingco said the bureau has intensified its collaboration with relevant agencies and international partners to combat trafficking.

Through the Department of Justice-led Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking (IACAT), the bureau works closely with law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to formulate and implement comprehensive anti-trafficking strategies.

Recently, the bureau was the first to raise its alarm against a human trafficking scheme that victimized Filipinos, enticing them to work in pseudo-call centers abroad, only to end up being trafficked in a crypto scam ring.

What's Tier 1 status?

The Tier 1 ranking is the highest classification given by the US State Department, indicating that a country fully complies with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is "actively working to adddress the issue."

"While Tier 1 is the highest ranking, it does not mean that a country has no human trafficking problem or that it is doing enough to address the crime," explained the US State Department.

"Rather, a Tier 1 ranking indicates that a government has made efforts to address the problem that meet the TVPA’s minimum standards," it added.

To maintain this ranking, governments need to show appreciable progress each year in combating trafficking. It should also fully meet the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000's minimum standards for the elimination of said crime.

Also tagged as Tier 1 includes Australia, Canada, France, Singapore, United Kingdom and the US.

This citation is a result of the joint effort of all members of the IACAT, which has been very active in combatting trafficking in all fronts," Tansingco said.

"Despite the challenges, we will remain vigilant against new forms of trafficking targeting vulnerable Filipinos."