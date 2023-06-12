^

Rodolfo Biazon, ex-AFP chief and veteran lawmaker, dies at 88

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 10:55am
Rodolfo Biazon, ex-AFP chief and veteran lawmaker, dies at 88
Former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff and veteran lawmaker Rodolfo Biazon has died at 88 after a bout of pneumonia.
MANILA, Philippines — Former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff and veteran lawmaker Rodolfo Biazon has died at 88 after a bout of pneumonia, his son, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, announced Monday.

The former senator and Muntinlupa representative passed away at around 8:30 a.m. on June 12, Independence Day.

“It is perfectly fitting that today … the soldier who dedicated his life and laid it on the line in defending freedom and democracy, has been set free from the pains of this world,” Mayor Biazon said on social media.

He added: “He courageously fought his last battle like a Marine would, but it is the Lord’s will which prevails.”

Mayor Biazon said his father was diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022 and underwent the necessary treatment. However, former Senator Biazon caught pneumonia twice, the second being “more serious” than the first which further weakened his lungs.

“We send off a warrior and gentleman, secure in the knowledge that the faithful servant has fought the good fight and has finished the race,” Mayor Biazon said.

Former Senator Biazon is survived by his wife, Monchie, his children, Ruffy, Richie and Rino, and their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Details of the wake and burial will be announced soon, Mayor Biazon said.

The late Biazon climbed the ranks within the military establishment until he was appointed AFP chief in January 1991 and served for three months. 

He then ran for a seat in the upper chamber and became the first senator to have graduated from the Philippine Military Academy. He served in the Senate from 1992 to 1995 and again from 1998 until 2010.

His last post in the government was as a Muntinlupa representative from 2010 to 2016.

 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

