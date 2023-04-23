^

Headlines

Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi amid Sudan conflict

Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 2:06pm
Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi amid Sudan conflict
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on April 22, 2023, shows Saudi deputy Foreign Minister Walid al-Khuraiji (R) welcoming Saudi citizens and other nationals upon their arrival in Jeddah, following their rescue from Sudan. A ship carrying Saudi citizens and other nationals rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi television said, in the first announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began.
AFP / Saudi Press Agency

MANILA, Philippines — Saudi Arabia announced the safe arrival of 91 citizens back from Sudan after a repatriation mission, which included 66 individuals from other nations such as the Philippines.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it also helped out “several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries” who are now preparing for their flights back home. The group of over 60 includes nationals from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso. 

“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries,” the ministry said.

The group was evacuated through a mission by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and other members of its armed forces included some diplomats and nationals, although its statement did not elaborate further. 

The evacuees were received by officials and soldiers who distributed sweets on the occasion of the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, footage showed. 

Earlier on Saturday, Sudan's army said its chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had received calls from leaders of several countries to "facilitate and guarantee safety for evacuating citizens and diplomatic missions."

Clashes erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Philippines has around 400 nationals in Sudan, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, and 86 have since requested for a repatriation.

While the Palace said preparations are ongoing for an evacuation mission, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. noted that the airport there is still not operating and they have yet to identify a secure land route to exit the country. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS

SUDAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magalong: No cover-up in PNP shabu haul

Magalong: No cover-up in PNP shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has debunked allegations of a cover-up in the arrest of M/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. in whose...
Headlines
fbtw
Salceda: Ditch police, NBI clearances as requirement for employment

Salceda: Ditch police, NBI clearances as requirement for employment

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Data breach fears over the computer systems of law enforcement agencies have convinced a senior lawmaker that the country...
Headlines
fbtw
NDFP consultant Rogelio Posadas killed by military after alleged encounter

NDFP consultant Rogelio Posadas killed by military after alleged encounter

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
Another top communist leader was gunned down by the military after an alleged gunfight in Negros Occidental, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa may raise El Ni&ntilde;o alert status in May

Pagasa may raise El Niño alert status in May

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
An official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said the weather...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT eyes more flights from US to Philippines

DOT eyes more flights from US to Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Department of Tourism aims to add more flights and routes between the United States and the Philippines, declared Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immigration warns vs love scams that also use fake letters from the bureau

Immigration warns vs love scams that also use fake letters from the bureau

5 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Sunday again warned the public against “love scams” that also use the agency’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys urged to join fight vs climate change &nbsp;

Pinoys urged to join fight vs climate change  

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has called on Filipinos to unite in the fight against the negative effects of climate change as the world...
Headlines
fbtw
Record 89% satisfied with how Philippines democracy works &ndash; poll

Record 89% satisfied with how Philippines democracy works – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Almost nine in every 10 adult Filipinos said they were satisfied with how democracy works in the country, according to a survey...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Materials availability key to attracting foreign investments’

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The government should ensure the availability and affordability of raw materials for the manufacture of goods, especially for food and beverages, if it wants the country to attract more foreign investors, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to hold conference on barangay, SK elections prep

Comelec to hold conference on barangay, SK elections prep

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to hold a management conference next week to discuss its preparations for the barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with