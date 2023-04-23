Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi amid Sudan conflict

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on April 22, 2023, shows Saudi deputy Foreign Minister Walid al-Khuraiji (R) welcoming Saudi citizens and other nationals upon their arrival in Jeddah, following their rescue from Sudan. A ship carrying Saudi citizens and other nationals rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi television said, in the first announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began.

MANILA, Philippines — Saudi Arabia announced the safe arrival of 91 citizens back from Sudan after a repatriation mission, which included 66 individuals from other nations such as the Philippines.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it also helped out “several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries” who are now preparing for their flights back home. The group of over 60 includes nationals from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso.

“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries,” the ministry said.

The group was evacuated through a mission by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and other members of its armed forces included some diplomats and nationals, although its statement did not elaborate further.

#Statement | In the implementation of the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, we are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the evacuated citizens of the Kingdom from Sudan and several nationals of brotherly & friendly countries, including diplomats & international officials pic.twitter.com/Eg0YemshYD — Foreign Ministry ???????? (@KSAmofaEN) April 22, 2023

The evacuees were received by officials and soldiers who distributed sweets on the occasion of the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, footage showed.

Earlier on Saturday, Sudan's army said its chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had received calls from leaders of several countries to "facilitate and guarantee safety for evacuating citizens and diplomatic missions."

Clashes erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Philippines has around 400 nationals in Sudan, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, and 86 have since requested for a repatriation.

While the Palace said preparations are ongoing for an evacuation mission, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. noted that the airport there is still not operating and they have yet to identify a secure land route to exit the country. — with a report from Agence France-Presse