Expect warm weekend, cloudy skies with possible rain showers â€” PAGASA

^

Expect warm weekend, cloudy skies with possible rain showers — PAGASA

April 15, 2023 | 2:44pm
Children dive into the crystal clear waters of Boracay in Aklan as they cool off from the intense summer heat on April 12, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country are forecast to experience warm weather due to the easterlies over the weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Tropical Depression Amang, which weakened into a low pressure area earlier Thursday, has dissipated on Friday night. 

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang umiiral sa ating bansa ay itong easterlies, o yung mainit at maalinsangan hangin na nagmumula sa Karagatang Pasipiko at siyang nag-aapekto sa may silangang bahagi ng Visayas at ng Mindanao,” said weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo. 

Easterlies affecting the country will bring warm and humid weather, with possible rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.  

No gale warning was hoisted over any of the country’s seaboards.

Temperature in Metro Manila is forecast to range from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

In Baguio City, the temperature is expected to be between 16 to 23 degrees.

