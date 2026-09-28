Marcos calls Sara Duterte a ‘liar’ for linking Gracioso claims to admin

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called Vice President Sara Duterte a "liar" after she accused his administration of using a former policeman's cash delivery allegations to undermine her.

At a Palace briefing on Monday, September 28, Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos personally called her to relay his response to Duterte's statement about dismissed police patrolman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.

"Ito po mismo ay mensahe ng pangulo patungkol sa komento na 'yan ng Bise Presidente. Ang sabi po niya: 'Yan po ay nonsense, fake news, mahihilig magsinungaling. Mga buwaon. Ulitin natin, mga buwaon. Translate natin: sinungaling," Castro said.

("This is the president's message regarding the vice president's comment. He said: 'That is nonsense, fake news. They like to lie. Liars.' Again, liars.")

'Desperation'

On Saturday, September 26, Duterte issued a statement denying that she knew Gracioso or received money from him, calling his allegations "another media stunt" meant to prop up what she described as a "faltering impeachment case."

"The desperation of the administration to bring me down, push for Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections, and cling to power is becoming increasingly diabolical," Duterte said.

Her statement came after Gracioso alleged that he had delivered cash-filled suitcases to Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte on the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Gracioso claimed he made more than 20 cash deliveries to the vice president totaling more than P2 billion. The allegations are being investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation and have not been independently established as fact.

Earlier Monday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed that Gracioso had been assigned as part of Velasco's security detail. PNP records also show that Gracioso had been demoted from police corporal to patrolman before his dismissal from the service this month.

Velasco's camp has denied Gracioso's allegations, describing them as fabricated and inconsistent with verifiable events.

'Repetitive' accusations

Castro said Marcos chose to respond more directly this time because Duterte's accusations against him and his administration had become repetitive.

"Paulit-ulit po kasi. Paulit-ulit, hindi tumitigil sa paninira kay pangulo, sa paninira sa administrasyong ito," Castro said.

("It is repetitive. The attacks against the president and this administration do not stop.")

"So hindi po puwedeng isabalewala na lang ang lahat ng mga kasinungalingang ito na namumutawi sa isang obstructionist, sa isang destabilizer," she added.

("So we cannot simply disregard all these lies coming from an obstructionist, from a destabilizer.")

Asked how seriously the Palace views Gracioso's allegations, Castro said they should be investigated if he can substantiate them with evidence.

"Kung mapapatunayan naman po ni Mr. Gracioso 'yung kanyang mga isiniwalat at kung may mga ebidensya naman po siyang maipapakita, dapat lang pong seryosohin ang pag-iimbestiga dito," Castro said.

("If Mr. Gracioso can prove what he has disclosed and can present evidence, then this should be seriously investigated.")