Interim coach Paulo Hubalde wants to unleash Red Warriors' potential as UAAP win remains elusive

MANILA, Philippines -- Thrust into an interim head coaching position two games in, University of the East head coach Paulo Hubalde said he aims to give the Red Warriors a confidence boost in the UAAP Season 89.

Hubalde stepped in for Chris Gavina ahead of UE’s matchup with the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Saturday.

The coaching change, though, could not snap the Red Warriors' UAAP losing streak, which reached 23 following a 93-70 defeat against the Tamaraws.

After the game, Hubalde said he wanted to fix his players' confidence.

“Well, unang-una, lumaban naman yung mga bata. For me, gusto ko lang ayusin yung confidence nila na they have to know that they can compete in this league,” Hubalde, who himself was a former Red Warrior, told reporters.

“For me, to bring out the best tsaka potential nila, yun yung primary objective ko sa mga bata.”

He said the team has to have pride whenever they step on the floor.

“Kailangan talaga nila magkaroon ng pride. Pride on defense. Pride on scoring. Pride on wearing that uniform. Like I said, yung panahon namin, hindi ko kino-compare ah, yung panahon namin, we’re very proud to wear that. So, doon pa lang, put everything on the floor,” he said.

Hubalde said he wants to pass on to the current UE players the winning DNA that he experienced during his playing years.

“Well, panahon ni Coach Allan [Caidic, UE consultant], they won the championship. Noong panahon din namin, we were there but we never won, but we were really competing,” he said.

“So, yun ang gusto kong ipa-feel sa kanila na we're all in this together. Sabi ko nga sa kanila kanina, you have to have that pride of wearing the red and white,” he added.

And while the team’s morale, for now, is low, Hubalde underscored that he wants to push for positivity inside the court.

“Like what I said kanina, I want to bring the best out of them. So, ang sabi ko sa kanila, maniwala sila sa kaya nilang gawin,” he said.

“And I've been with these kids for the last tw years. I know all their strengths. So, ano naman ako for the last 2 years, so alam ko kung kaano kaya nilang gawin. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, you just have to believe that you can.”

UE will return to action on Wednesday as they take on the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.