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Bulldogs stun previously unbeaten Fighting Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 8:24pm
Bulldogs stun previously unbeaten Fighting Maroons
NU's Mac Alfanta
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Huge upset in the UAAP. 

National University handed University of the Philippines its first loss in the UAAP Season 89 in wire-to-wire fashion, 72-64 , Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Reinhard Jumamoy top-scored for the Bulldogs with 14 points, but he shot just 4-of-18 from the field. He also had five assists and five rebounds to go with two steals. Mac Alfanta backstopped with 13 markers. 

Trailing by as much as 18 points, UP sliced the deficit in half, 59-68, with 1:26 remaining after a 3-pointer by Migs Yniguez. 

Struggling to find his groove the whole game, Jumamoy sank a bankshot to push NU ahead, 70-59, with 1:04 left. 

After a stop on the other end, Mo Diassana iced the game with a slam, before UP Arvie Poyos connected on late shots to set the final score. 

NU led by 17 points, 21-4, in the first quarter after a pair of free throws by Jumamoy. 

The Fighting Maroons, however, sliced the deficit to eight at the half, 30-38, after an and-one play by James Payosing. 

UP continued to creep closer, making it a 34-40, after a deuce by Francis Nnoruka in the third frame. 

But the Bulldogs continued to grind on defense and worked hard on offense as the lead ballooned to 18 anew, 64-46, after a jumper by Paul Francisco with 6:05 left, setting up the stage for the late comeback. 

Francisco and Diassana had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs. 

For UP, Poyos provided the spark off the bench with 13 markers off the bench. Veejay Pre added 11 points while Yniguez had 10. 

Both UP and NU are now holding identical 2-1 win-loss records.

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
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