Tamaraws spoil new Red Warriors coach Paulo Hubaldeâ€™s debut

Tamaraws spoil new Red Warriors coach Paulo Hubalde’s debut

MANILA, Philippines — New coach, same result.

Far Eastern University gave UE interim head coach Paulo Hubalde a harsh welcome to the UAAP as the Tamaraws trampled the Red Warriors, 93-70, in their Season 89 duel Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UE, whose head coach Chris Gavina reportedly stepped down, dropped its 23rd straight defeat in the UAAP stretching to UAAP Season 87.

Mo Konateh dominated inside with 15 points, nine rebounds and a block, while Kirby Mongcopa and Jorick Bautista had 13 markers apiece. Janrey Pasaol and Jedric Daa produced points 12 each.

The Red Warriors were able to keep in step with FEU early on, trailing by just six, 17-23, early on in the second quarter.

But FEU charged to a 15-3 run capped by a Marc Burgos deuce to give them a 38-20 lead.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as UE could not cut the deficit to single digits.

The lead grew to as much as 29 points, 86-57, after a Pasaol jumper, as the Tamaraws breezed through to the finish line.

Cabs Cabonilas added six points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Tamaraws, while Burgos and Elias Gish had five each.

Toper Lagat produced 20 points for UE. Mo Tanedo added 16 markers while Gene Carillo chipped in 13.

FEU rose to a level 1-1 win-loss record while the Red Warriors dropped to 0-3.