^

Headlines

Padilla wants Senate probe into Teduray ‘forced relocation’ to landslide prone site

Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 4:54pm
Padilla wants Senate probe into Teduray âforced relocationâ to landslide prone site
A resident sits next to debris from landslide in the landslide-hit village of Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat in the southern Philippines' Maguindanao province on October 29, 2022.
AFP / Ferdinandh Cabrera

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla is pushing for a Senate investigation into the alleged “forced relocation” of the Teduray people to a site hit by a landslide during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng.”

RELATED: State of calamity declared in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, BARMM

Citing a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Padilla said Teduray chieftain Timuay Alim Bandara alleged that a “powerful person” forced them out of their coastal homes and relocated them to Sitio Tabunon, Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte in 2020 despite protests.

“Such forced relocation was allegedly caused by a ‘powerful person’ who wanted to convert the place into a resort,” Padilla said in Senate Resolution No. 280. “He further belied the reports stating that the Teduray community relocated to Sitio Tabunon because of fear of the tsunami.”

WHAT WENT WRONG: Paeng's high death toll

Citing a source quoted in the Inquirer report, Padilla said the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples did not respond to requests for it to intervene and also did not conduct any investigation prior to the relocation.

“There is a need to examine and review the IPRA (Indigenous Peoples Rights Act) as well as the mandate of the NCIP of protecting the rights and welfare of the IPs (Indigenous peoples) with the end in view of amending the provisions of the IPRA,” Padilla said.

Earlier reports indicated that the families in Kusiong were relocated there from coastal areas in Datu Odin Sinsuat following the 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake and a resulting tsunami that killed at least 5,000 people.

Kusiong, home to the Teduray and Maguindanaoan peoples, is one of the areas hardest hit by Paeng. Mud, rocks and boulders buried the relocation site and killed 24 members of the Teduray community and injured more than 30 others.

READ: 20 Maguindanao del Norte landslide fatalities buried

According to the government’s geohazard assessment, Kusiong is a hazard-prone area susceptible to landslides and flooding. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAF&rsquo;s new defense assets vital in protecting Philippines &ndash; Marcos

PAF’s new defense assets vital in protecting Philippines – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos emphasized yesterday the importance of modernizing the military, saying the country’s armed forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla sees no bigger brains than Bantag behind Percy Lapid slay
play

Remulla sees no bigger brains than Bantag behind Percy Lapid slay

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dismissed speculation that there may be a bigger mastermind behind the fatal ambush...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams

Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A total of 9,821 candidates are set to take the four-day 2022 Bar exams set to start on November 9.
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri lashes out vs 'chilling effect,' urges media to help 'beautify' Philippines' image

Zubiri lashes out vs 'chilling effect,' urges media to help 'beautify' Philippines' image

1 day ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri appealed to members of the media to help beautify the image of the Philippines after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator files bill declaring May 16 Education Support Personnel Day

Senator files bill declaring May 16 Education Support Personnel Day

9 hours ago
"Since we recognize the contribution of our Education Support Personnel to the education sector and to national development,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilSA: Debris recovered off Palawan and Mindoro likely from Chinese rocket

PhilSA: Debris recovered off Palawan and Mindoro likely from Chinese rocket

1 hour ago
The Philippine Space Agency has been urging "spacefaring nations must abide by the protocols and mechanisms enshrined in...
Headlines
fbtw
UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

1 hour ago
UP remained the country’s top university, according to higher education analyst QS. The state-run university, however,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap &mdash; Remulla

Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday that investigators learned that Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
As it currently stands, though, heterosexuality also already falls under the umbrella of SOGIE, which stands for Sexual...
Headlines
fbtw
Australian sentenced to 129 years in Philippine child sex abuse case: prosecutor

Australian sentenced to 129 years in Philippine child sex abuse case: prosecutor

5 hours ago
An Australian man has been sentenced to 129 years in a Philippine jail as part of a child sexual abuse case involving victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with