Gatchalian wants cellphones banned in schools

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2024 | 11:00am
Senator Win Gatchalian leads the public hearing of the Committee on Finance’s Subcommittee E on September 29, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to come up with an order banning the use of cellphones in schools.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate basic education committee, made the proposal as an alternative to his plan to file a bill banning the use of mobile phones so that students will be encouraged to read more books than scroll through social media.

“We have no control over them outside the schools. But inside, the DepEd has jurisdiction to release a policy banning phones during class hours and inside classrooms. We can also come up with a bill which will have the force of law,” he said during an interview over dwIZ radio.

The senator came up with the proposal amid his concerns that the Filipino students have low reading comprehension compared with their peers because of their heavy social media usage.

“Based on my observation, many students use their phones during recess, during lunch break, instead of talking among each other or studying or reading. Cellphones can be addictive. Adults can get addicted to YouTube or TikTok. How much more the children?” he said.

He added that the bill can also address the youth’s excessive internet usage that affects their mental health and learning.

“I have read new research over the weekend that excessive use of gadgets and cell phones have a negative effect on the youth,” Gatchalian said.

The Senate can revive a similar House proposal during the previous Congress for a cellphone ban in schools, according to the senator.

SEN. SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
