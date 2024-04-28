Background of Chinese students being checked

MANILA, Philippines — Police are conducting background checks on Chinese students in Cagayan province amid rumors they could be spies or are part of sleeper cells for the Chinese military.

Col. Jean Fajardo, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, said that in coordination with other concerned government agencies, they are keeping tabs on the Chinese students, who the Bureau of Immigration said number about 400.

“The PNP is working with other security forces to at least do background checks on the Chinese students in Cagayan,” she said at a news forum.

Fajardo defended the move to monitor the activities of the Chinese nationals, citing national security concerns.

There are two Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in Cagayan – the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana municipality and the Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo.

Fajardo said they have not received reports on involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal activities in Cagayan.

But she stressed this should not stop authorities from monitoring the activities of the foreigners.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, for his part, said there is a need to look into the alleged “discrepancies” in the data on the supposed influx of Chinese students in Cagayan province.

He said discrepancies in government data should be treated seriously and promptly resolved by agencies involved.

He noted that there are marked differences in data on the number of students released by the Commission on Higher Education, Bureau of Immigration and schools in the province.

“If there’s discrepancy, then what’s this? It’s not just an ordinary discrepancy. It’s not being xenophobic. It’s no joke – 400 (students) becoming 1,000,” Abalos said at the Saturday News Forum.

He said the schools and government agencies should harmonize their data, especially as they could involve matters of national security.

“It’s a matter of knowing the true data. And through this we can tell if CHED and the schools are doing things right,” he said. “What’s most important is security.”

He added it is also important that students follow existing policies, rules and guidelines. — Romina Cabrera