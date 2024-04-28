Killings of female students alarm DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has called on authorities to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice in connection with the recent brutal killings of female students in Cebu and Batangas.

“The Department is deeply concerned and alarmed with the recent incidents of brutal killings of minors, especially girls. We urge the local authorities and the community to come together in solidarity against violence and to ensure the safety of all learners,” the DepEd said in a statement yesterday.

The agency issued the statement following the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu on Friday morning.

Based on an initial report from Talisay City Police, the victim, a Grade 7 student, was inside her room answering her school modules, when a group of still unnamed men barged into her home and fired shots through the open door of the room.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on her neck. Her older sister, who was also inside the house, managed to bring her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Talisay City Police chief Lt. Col. Epraem Paguyod said they have identified persons of interest in the shooting, but declined to name them as the investigation is ongoing.

“The DepEd extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and classmates of the victim during this time of grief,” the DepEd’s statement read.

“No learner should ever fear for their safety while pursuing education, whether at home or in school,” it added.

Just recently a 13-year-old girl in Barangay Banyaga, Agoncillo, Batangas was also shot dead by a still unidentified gunman.

Based on the initial police investigation report, the victim, identified as Jenny, a Grade 8 student of Banyaga National High School, was walking alone on her way to school around 6 a.m. on April 17 when a still unidentified suspect appeared and shot her in the head using a 9 mm pistol.