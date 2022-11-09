^

'Paeng' agri damage hits P4.27 billion

Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 12:12pm
'Paeng' agri damage hits P4.27 billion
This handout photo taken on October 30, 2022 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 31 shows damage to a village in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the region.
Handout / Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The agricultural damage from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has reached P4.27 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

According to the NDRRMC, the lives of 109,489 farmers and fisherfolk were disrupted when Paeng ravaged the Philippines late last month.

The volume of production loss was at 184.029 metric tons, with 121,287.655 hectares of crop area affected.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that agricultural production recorded marginal gains in the third quarter, but analysts said the typhoons that battered the country in past months could crimp output and economic growth.

Meanwhile, the cost of damage to infrastructure was pegged at P4.66 billion.

The NDRRMC also reported that the death toll from Paeng rose to 159. Of those, 35 were still up for validation. There were 147 injured individuals and 30 missing persons.

Paeng affected 5.29 million people, or 1.31 million families, across the archipelago.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world continues to heat up because of climate change.

 

