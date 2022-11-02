State of calamity declared in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, BARMM

This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 28, 2022 shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Parang, Maguindanao province.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos has declared a state of calamity in four regions of the country where Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) brought flashfloods, landslides and the loss of lives, property and livelihoods.

In a proclamation signed on Tuesday, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao — where 1.4 million were "adversely affected" by the typhoon — will be in a state of calamity for six months.

A declaration of a state of calamity allows local governments to use calamity funds "for rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation and for the continuous provision of basic services to the affected populations."

It will also put price controls on basic necessities and prime commodities to prevent profiteering.

Proclamation No. 84 also directs government agencies to continue their rescue and relief operations and to coordinate with local governments "to provide or augment the basic services and facilities of affected areas."

The declaration comes after Marcos thumbed down a recommendation by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to declare a state of calamity nationwide. Marcos said there was no need to since the effects of Paeng were "localized."

The proclamation noted Marcos may include more areas in the declaration based on a continuing damage assessment and on the recommendation of the NDRRMC.