^

Headlines

State of calamity declared in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, BARMM

Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 12:47pm
State of calamity declared in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, BARMM
This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 28, 2022 shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Parang, Maguindanao province.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos has declared a state of calamity in four regions of the country where Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) brought flashfloods, landslides and the loss of lives, property and livelihoods.

In a proclamation signed on Tuesday, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao — where 1.4 million were "adversely affected" by the typhoon — will be in a state of calamity for six months.

A declaration of a state of calamity allows local governments to use calamity funds "for rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation and for the continuous provision of basic services to the affected populations."

It will also put price controls on basic necessities and prime commodities to prevent profiteering.

READ: What does a declaration of a state of calamity do?

Proclamation No. 84 also directs government agencies to continue their rescue and relief operations and to coordinate with local governments "to provide or augment the basic services and facilities of affected areas."

The declaration comes after Marcos thumbed down a recommendation by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to declare a state of calamity nationwide. Marcos said there was no need to since the effects of Paeng were "localized."

The proclamation noted Marcos may include more areas in the declaration based on a continuing damage assessment and on the recommendation of the NDRRMC.

DISASTER RELIEF

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL (NDRRMC)

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine records 300,000 cases of acute respiratory infection

Philippine records 300,000 cases of acute respiratory infection

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
More than 300,000 cases of acute respiratory infection have been recorded in the country in the first six months of this year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ease deployment cap for nurses &ndash; DMW

Ease deployment cap for nurses – DMW

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
With the high global demand for Filipino nurses seen to continue, the Department of Migrant Workers wants to ease the current...
Headlines
fbtw
'Queenie' weakens into LPA; rains still seen in parts of Mindanao

'Queenie' weakens into LPA; rains still seen in parts of Mindanao

20 hours ago
Despite the development, the weather disturbance may still bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga and...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH records 1,099 new COVID-19 cases

DOH records 1,099 new COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health on Monday recorded 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,004,465.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd lets students drop face masks even indoors

DepEd lets students drop face masks even indoors

21 hours ago
A day before full face-to-face classes resume in public schools, the Department of Education announced that students are free...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SWS: 2.9 million Filipino families still hungry in Q3

SWS: 2.9 million Filipino families still hungry in Q3

3 hours ago
A new poll showed that 11.3% of Filipino families or an estimated 2.9 million experienced “involuntary hunger”...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from 'Paeng' hits 121

Death toll from 'Paeng' hits 121

5 hours ago
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao accounted for most of the fatalities with 61 deaths.
Headlines
fbtw
LPG prices going up by P3.50 per kilo

LPG prices going up by P3.50 per kilo

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Cooking gas prices are up this November, ending six consecutive months of reductions.
Headlines
fbtw
New York officials say measures being done vs hate crimes

New York officials say measures being done vs hate crimes

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The city government of New York has given assurance that measures are being taken to combat hate crimes and discrimination...
Headlines
fbtw
UN raises awareness on human organ trafficking

UN raises awareness on human organ trafficking

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Human trafficking for organ removal has drawn little attention globally, with only a few cases investigated or prosecuted,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with