On Buwan ng Wika, Marcos urges Filipinos to take part in 'intellectualization' of national language

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) stands beside Vice President Sara Duterte (L) in a traditional dress after he delivered his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — For the celebration of Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to take part in the "intellectualization" of the Filipino language.

In his Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa message, the chief executive said this was to move away from the notion that speaking in English is a standard of intelligence.

"Inaasahan ang bawat isa na makilahok sa intelektuwalisasyon ng Filipino, nang sa gayon ay mabago na sa ating kamalayan na ang pagsasalita ng banyagang wika ay hindi ang natatanging pamantayan ng karunungan," Marcos said.

"Tiyak na sasagana, sisigla, at liliwanag ang ating kinabukasan kung itataguyod natin nang buong dangal at pagmamahal ang ating wikang pambansa."

(We hope that each Filipino participates in the intellectualization of Filipino, so that it can be changed in our consciousness that speaking a foreign language is not the unique standard of wisdom. Our future will surely be rich, vibrant, and bright if we uphold our national language with all honor and love.)

Earlier, Sen. Robin Padilla, who ran under Marcos' UniTeam slate, filed a bill seeking the use of Filipino and English as official languages in official government documents. The neophyte senator has said he would also push for the use of regional languages and dialects in legal documents.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos said that foreign employers favored Filipinos because of our command of the English language, and it is an advantage we must continue to enjoy.

“Therefore, the question of our medium of instruction must be continuously re-examined to maintain that advantage that we have established as an English-speaking people,” Marcos added.

But Filipino advocacy group Tanggol Wika on June 21 opposed the president’s plan to use English as the primary medium of instruction in basic education, calling the policy “illogical.”

“Other than insufficient funds for public education, the government’s perennial obsession with the forced use of English in education is to blame for the current mess we are in,” the group said.

In his message Tuesday, Marcos also made sure to reiterate his campaign message of unity.

"It is time for us to remind ourselves that Filipino is not limited to the words inherent in Tagalog, but is a group of different languages ??throughout the archipelago, which aims to unite us all towards the advancement of a more prosperous and united Republic," he said in Filipino.

"Now, more than ever, let's keep our linguistic foundation strong in Filipino, because our own language will be our basic strength in cultivating our culture while adapting to the current of modern times. Let's keep in mind and take to heart that only we can strengthen the language of our identity." — with reports from Christina Chi