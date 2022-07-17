^

Headlines

Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as ‘world’s best islands’

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2022 | 12:00am
Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as â€˜worldâ€™s best islandsâ€™
On T+L’s list of “The 25 Best Islands in the World,” Boracay ranked ninth, while Palawan and Cebu landed on the 11th and 16th spots, respectively.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The islands of Boracay, Palawan and Cebu were listed among the world’s best islands by US-based travel magazine Travel+Leisure (T+L).

On T+L’s list of “The 25 Best Islands in the World,” Boracay ranked ninth, while Palawan and Cebu landed on the 11th and 16th spots, respectively.

The magazine’s “5 Best Islands in Asia” list also included Boracay and Palawan, which earned the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Boracay returned on the Asia list “after a hiatus,” according to T+L.

“Two and a half miles of Boracay’s four-mile length consist of the aptly named White Beach, which is dotted with restaurants and lodgings for visitors looking for easy access to ideal snorkeling and diving,” it said.

It added that one of its readers described the tourist spot as “tropical paradise that boasts azure waters, powdery white sand, abundant flora and fauna and diverse marine life.”

Meanwhile, the magazine wrote that the “ever-popular” Palawan, which stayed in fifth place on the Asia list from last year, shared the same praise as Boracay and “offer(s) blissful beachfront experiences.”

T+L said it conducted a survey asking travelers who read the website to rate the tourist islands “according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.”

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco praised the inclusion of Boracay, Palawan and Cebu – where she hails from – in the T+L list.

Frasco also thanked tourism stakeholders, government units and the Department of Tourism’s previous administration led by former secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who is currently Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor, for their efforts in keeping tourism alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Philippines is truly blessed with the unrivaled beauty of our natural resources, coupled with the warmth and endless talent of the Filipinos manifested in this citation of Travel + Leisure that included our Cebu, Palawan and Boracay in their prestigious list,” Puyat said in her statement.

BORACAY

CEBU

PALAWAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

10 hours ago
Private think tank OCTA Research projects that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila will reach their peak in seven days as indicators...
Headlines
fbtw
US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives of the United States has agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including...
Headlines
fbtw
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

12 hours ago
No new Filipino workers will be sent to Sri Lanka as the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs raised Alert Level...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Status quo&rsquo; for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s IATF review

‘Status quo’ for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.’s IATF review

14 hours ago
“The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday,” Press Secretary Trixie...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

By Artemio Dumlao | 57 minutes ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday flatly rejected a proposal for localized peace talks raised by a revitalized...
Headlines
fbtw
Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as &lsquo;world&rsquo;s best islands&rsquo;

Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as ‘world’s best islands’

By Ghio Ong | 57 minutes ago
The islands of Boracay, Palawan and Cebu were listed among the world’s best islands by US-based travel magazine Travel+Leisure...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
The Philippine consulate general in New York yesterday advised the Filipino community to remain vigilant after an 18-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines asked: Respond to ICC prosecutor&rsquo;s request on probe

Philippines asked: Respond to ICC prosecutor’s request on probe

By Janvic Mateo | 57 minutes ago
Judges of the International Criminal Court have invited the Philippines to provide “observations” on the prosecutor’s...
Headlines
fbtw

Go calls for greater collaboration vs dengue

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
Sen. Bong Go has urged national and local governments as well as the private sector and communities to step up their collaboration efforts to curb the rising dengue cases.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with