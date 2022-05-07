DOH to set up COVID-19 vaccination sitesÂ in polling precincts

DOH to set up COVID-19 vaccination sites in polling precincts

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday that voters who wish to complete their primary series or get booster doses against COVID-19 can head over to vaccination sites beside polling precincts on elections day.

"Para naman po dun sa ating mga kababayan, may sinet up po tayong vaccination sites sa lahat ng polling precinct. Pagkatapos niyo pong bumoto maari po kayong dumiretso 'dun kung wala pa ho kayong booster o 'di kaya ay kailangan pang kumpletuhin ang primary series," DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on Laging Handa on Saturday.

("We have set up vaccination sites in all polling precincts. After voting, you can go straight to the site to get your booster or if you need to complete your primary series.")

The COVID-19 jabs are free of charge.

Vergeire told reporters later on that these pop-up vaccinations sites or tents will be located 30 meters away from polling sites, as approved by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Voters who wish to get their COVID-19 vaccines in those sites only need to bring their vaccination cards and an ID, she said.

Earlier this week, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a Kapihan in Manila Bay forum that he is personally not in favor of putting up vaccination sites near voting precincts, saying that their presence may make voters think they need to be immunized before casting their ballots.



Registered voters who will be heading to their assigned precincts on May 9 do not need to show proof of vaccination or bring RT-PCR results in order to vote, he said.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III believes that the polls, where 67.5 million voters are expected to flock to precincts, will not trigger a widespread lockdown as many Filipinos are already vaccinated against COVID-19 and receiving booster doses.

The Philippines has registered 150 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the country's caseload to 3,686,693.