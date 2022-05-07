^

Headlines

DOH to set up COVID-19 vaccination sites in polling precincts

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 2:54pm
DOH to set up COVID-19 vaccination sitesÂ in polling precincts
A health worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday that voters who wish to complete their primary series or get booster doses against COVID-19 can head over to vaccination sites beside polling precincts on elections day. 

"Para naman po dun sa ating mga kababayan, may sinet up po tayong vaccination sites sa lahat ng polling precinct. Pagkatapos niyo pong bumoto maari po kayong dumiretso 'dun kung wala pa ho kayong booster o 'di kaya ay kailangan pang kumpletuhin ang primary series," DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on Laging Handa on Saturday. 

("We have set up vaccination sites in all polling precincts. After voting, you can go straight to the site to get your booster or if you need to complete your primary series.")

The COVID-19 jabs are free of charge. 

Vergeire told reporters later on that these pop-up vaccinations sites or tents will be located 30 meters away from polling sites, as approved by the Commission on Elections (Comelec). 

Voters who wish to get their COVID-19 vaccines in those sites only need to bring their vaccination cards and an ID, she said. 

Earlier this week, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a Kapihan in Manila Bay forum that he is personally not in favor of putting up vaccination sites near voting precincts, saying that their presence may make voters think they need to be immunized before casting their ballots. 
 
Registered voters who will be heading to their assigned precincts on May 9 do not need to show proof of vaccination or bring RT-PCR results in order to vote, he said. 

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III believes that the polls, where 67.5 million voters are expected to flock to precincts, will not trigger a widespread lockdown as many Filipinos are already vaccinated against COVID-19 and receiving booster doses. 

The Philippines has registered 150 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the country's caseload to 3,686,693. 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH

HEALTH DEPARTMENT

VACCINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo confident ahead of Monday&rsquo;s polls &nbsp;

Robredo confident ahead of Monday’s polls  

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo is not worried over the outcome of the elections.
Headlines
fbtw
At Cebu rally, Manny Pacquiao says presidential run is 'revolution' of poor

At Cebu rally, Manny Pacquiao says presidential run is 'revolution' of poor

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
The boxing great-turned-politician made fighting corruption and poverty the centerpiece of his campaign.
Headlines
fbtw
At Cebu rally, Manny Pacquiao says presidential run is 'revolution' of poor

At Cebu rally, Manny Pacquiao says presidential run is 'revolution' of poor

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
The boxing great-turned-politician made fighting corruption and poverty the centerpiece of his campaign.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Coast Guard commissions new flagship vessel

Philippine Coast Guard commissions new flagship vessel

1 day ago
"This ship gives us an added capability and confidence to perform our mandated functions and to further implement and adhere...
Headlines
fbtw
Urging vigilance, Marcos claims victory at hand

Urging vigilance, Marcos claims victory at hand

By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sees himself winning the election on Monday and called...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with thousands in attendance

Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with thousands in attendance

By Xave Gregorio | 13 minutes ago
The site has been the place of many pivotal moments in the country’s political history, some of them associated with...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE does not expect any power supply issues during 2022 elections

DOE does not expect any power supply issues during 2022 elections

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
The Department of Energy said Saturday that it does not see any problems in power supply on elections day.
Headlines
fbtw
Kakampinks optimistic tide will turn for Robredo on election day

Kakampinks optimistic tide will turn for Robredo on election day

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Hours ahead of the miting de avance — or the last campaign rally — of Vice President Leni Robredo and her entire...
Headlines
fbtw
Dirty tricks allegations mar last days of Philippine election campaign

Dirty tricks allegations mar last days of Philippine election campaign

By Andrew Beatty | 16 hours ago
Philippine election rivals traded allegations of dirty tricks and vote-rigging Friday, in the final stretch of an acerbic...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP calls for 3 days of &lsquo;intense prayer&rsquo;

CBCP calls for 3 days of ‘intense prayer’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines called for three days of “intense prayer,” from May...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with