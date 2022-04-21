Comelec to create isolation polling area for voters with COVID-19 symptoms
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will put up isolation polling areas for voters found to have COVID-19 symptoms on May 9, election day, although it has yet to work out guidelines with the Department of Health.
Around 67.5 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in polling centers in the national and local elections next month.
On Thursday, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body will designate a separate polling area for voters with COVID-19 symptoms after temperature checks.
"If a voter has COVID-19 symptoms like fever or diarrhea, they will be brought to an isolation polling precinct. That's where they can vote. They can accomplish their ballots there, and members of the electoral [boards] will drop the ballots in the vote counting machines," Garcia said in Filipino during an interview with Dobol B TV.
Comelec will coordinate with the Department of Health in ironing out the rules in rolling out these special polling centers, he added.
Garcia indicated that the isolation polling place will be located beside the precinct, adding that they will inform political parties, citizen groups and candidates of their isolation policy.
Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, another Comelec commissioner, has said earlier that the poll body is eyeing the creation of such polling places for voters in a bid to protect the public from COVID-19.
On Thursday, Garcia also said Neri is considering setting up a medical team stationed at precincts on May 9 to provide quick response to any medical issues.
The Philippines registered a total of 1,674 new COVID-19 cases from April 11 to 17, which was 12% lower than a week earlier, according to the Health Department.
Local health authorities have recorded over 3.68 million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began. — Angelica Y. Yang
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas
The DOJ will form a composite team for the Comelec's Inter-Agency Task Force Against Vote Buying.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the agency will prioritize vote buying complaints that will be filed before the DOJ.
"Considering the importance of the forthcoming elections to the survival and recovery of the nation, I will direct the DOJ contingent to give the highest priority to this campaign in the next 40 days," Guevarra says. — report from Evelyn Macairan
Benhur Abalos Jr. has resigned as chair of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to join the election campaign of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as campaign manager.
Police have arrested 20 individuals in violation of the Omnibus Election Code since the start of election period last January 9, 2022, police said.
Police Col. Gliserio Cansilao, Batangas police director, said the operation stemmed from a shooting incident in Calaca town.
A certain Geohary Mangundaya was gunned down by police when he evaded a checkpoint and engaged in a shootout with police on January 22 in Sitio Cahigpitan, Brgy. Madalunot, Calaca, Batangas.
During the checkpoint operation police were able to confiscate 18 firearms and assorted ammunition.
Police continue to conduct PNP-Comelec checkpoints to ensure the clean and peaceful election this coming May 2022 national and local election. — The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta
A municipal councilor in Zamboanga del Sur landed in jail for carrying a gun outside of residence in disregard of restrictions set by the Commission on Elections.
Jovert Dahunan, a coucilor of Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur, was nabbed Monday night at a checkpoint by police enforcing the Comelec gun ban.
He was immediately clamped down in a detention facility of the Kumalarang Municipal Police Station. — The STAR/John Unson
Police at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay arrested two teens for carrying replica handguns on Sunday.
Implementation of the Commission on Elections gun ban started over the weekend. The ban on carrying or using guns during the election period is meant to curb election-related violence.
Personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga Sibugay Province Mobile Force Company when they flagged down the teens, who were riding a motorycle along the national highway, near dawn on Sunday.
Police Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, Police Regional Office 9 (PRO) director, says police noticed a suspicious item tucked in one of the suspects' waist. "The personnel immediately requested the person to remove the item from his waist and it was found out it was a replica of a 1911 caliber .45 pistol," Simborio says.
Since the two could not produce documentation for the replica gun, they were arrested.
Under a 2013 Philippine National Police, airsoft pistols and rifles need to be registered with the police. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
