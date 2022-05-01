^

Headlines

Comelec: Vaccine cards, face shields not required on election day

Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 5:17pm
Comelec: Vaccine cards, face shields not required on election day
On Sunday, Filipinos in Hong Kong fell in line to cast their votes on the first day of the overseas voting period.
Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada

MANILA, Philippines — Voters will not be required to show proof of vaccination or bring RT-PCR results to vote on May 9, Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said on Sunday.

Garcia, speaking on the Balitaan sa Maynila press forum, said this in response to concerns being raised on social media that voters might be turned away for not having those documents or for not wearing face shields, which were required in public for most of 2021.

"Walang katotohanan yan. Kayo pong lahat ay makakaboto kahit wala po kayong vaccination card. Kahit hindi po kayo nagpabakuna para sa COVID-19," he said.

(There is no truth to that. All of you will be allowed to vote even if you do not have a vaccination card. Even if you are not vaccinated against COVID-19)

He said that as long as voters are on the voters' list, they will be allowed through. 

Negative COVID-19 tests are also not required, he said, clarifying, however, that people with the coronavirus or are suspected to have been infected are supposed to be on quarantine.

Garcia said in April that the Comelec will put up isolation polling areas for voters found to have COVID-like symptoms like a high temperature. The poll body is still ironing out the guidelines for the isolation polling areas, he said then.

"Ang kailangan lang po ay face mask, hindi po kailangan ang face shield (You have to be wearing a face mask, but face shields are no longer required)," he said Sunday.

Garcia said that there are no guidelines on what color of clothes voters are allowed to wear although he stressed that shirts and clothing that have the faces of candidates on them are prohibited. "Campaigning is no longer allowed then," he said in Filipino.

Although the Comelec en banc has already recommended the declaration of election day as a special non-workig holiday to encourage more people to vote, Garcia said there is no official word for that yet. 

"That is almost [standard operating procedure], but of course it is the president who has the power to declare that day a holiday," he said.

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

GEORGE GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Education has always been political &mdash; FEU student leaders

Education has always been political — FEU student leaders

1 day ago
The FEU Central Student Organization said that being apolitical is not a part of their core values of fortitude, excellence...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Ateneo de Manila University leads 15 Philippine universities that made it to the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ra...
Headlines
fbtw

‘GMA country’ vows victory for BBM-Sara

By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The bailiwick of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has vowed victory for the presidential tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the May 9 polls...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs law on improving quality of teacher education

Duterte signs law on improving quality of teacher education

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has signed a law that seeks to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country.
Headlines
fbtw
No more hindrance to Terror Law &ndash; DOJ

No more hindrance to Terror Law – DOJ

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice expressed confidence that there will be no more hindrance to the implementation of the controversial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
GMA&rsquo;s Gozon gets honorary doctorate degree

GMA’s Gozon gets honorary doctorate degree

18 hours ago
GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon has received an honorary Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) degree from the Wesleyan...
Headlines
fbtw

Teachers need not report on-site on May 2-13

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education will allow teachers not to report on-site during the no-class days from May 2 to 13 to make way for preparations for the May 9 national and local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy calls for wage hike on Labor Day

Jinggoy calls for wage hike on Labor Day

18 hours ago
UniTeam senatorial candidate Jinggoy Estrada has called for a wage increase in the provinces, as the country celebrates Labor...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG, OB Community Foundation sign MOA for community building

PCG, OB Community Foundation sign MOA for community building

18 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard commandant Admiral Artemio Abu and Operation Brotherhood Community Foundation president and auxilary...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE issues pay rules for Labor Day

DOLE issues pay rules for Labor Day

By Shiela Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Employees in the private sector who will be working today, Labor Day, shall be paid 200 percent of their wage, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with