Foreign envoys condemn China’s latest aggression in WPS

This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on April 30, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Bagacay being hit by water cannon from Chinese coast guard vessels near the chinese-controlled Scarborough shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign envoy denounced China’s “dangerous” maneuvers and use of water cannons against Philippine vessels near Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Philippines’ task force on WPS issues said on Tuesday that China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese maritime militia vessels “harassed, blocked, water cannoned and rammed” vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) headed to Bajo de Masinloc to assist Filipino fishers in the area.

Both the PCG and BFAR vessels sustained damage. China also reinstalled a 380-meter barrier across the shoal’s entrance, blocking access to the traditional fishing ground.

“The [People’s Republic of China] used dangerous maneuvers and water cannons to disrupt a lawful Philippine mission providing food and fuel to fisherfolk within the [Philippine] exclusive economic zone,” United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said on X.

European Union Ambassador Luc Véron said that any aggressive behaviors pose “threat to safety of life at sea, the freedom of navigation, and the prohibition of the use of force or coercion.”

“In short, this is against international law,” he added.

The Embassy of France in Manila also expressed opposition to any threat or use of force contrary to international law and stressed the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue.

British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils reiterated the United Kingdom’s calls for respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and adherence to the 2016 Arbitral Award, which ruled that China’s claims to almost the entire South China Sea has no legal basis.

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Canadian Ambassador David Hartman also expressed concerns about China’s latest aggression.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told the Philippines to stop “provocative actions in its waters.”

“China advises the Philippines to immediately stop its infringing and provocative actions and not to challenge China's firm determination to safeguard its sovereignty,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico