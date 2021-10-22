Average new COVID-19 cases, reproduction rate down in NCR â€” OCTA

Average new COVID-19 cases, reproduction rate down in NCR — OCTA
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases continued to be on the decline, OCTA Research said Friday, with all hospitals in the capital region now out of the critical level.
In its October 22 monitoring, the independent panel of experts said average new infections in Metro Manila were down from 1,824 to 1,044.
The virus's reproduction rate in the capital region also declined from 0.59 to 0.46. This refers to the number of persons a COVID-19 positive individual can infect.
Still, the positivity rate here remained at 8%, OCTA added.
The continuing decrease in new cases has pushed the national government to put Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 status of its pilot granular lockdown.
It meant the easing of more restrictions, with higher capacity allowed in establishments as well as increased mobility permitted for individuals.
The Department of Health has said it is possible now to see more curbs relaxed as Christmas season approaches.
But officials have also sought to remind Filipinos that crowding in public places could lead to another surge, such as photos shown on social media where many flocked to the artificial dolomite beach in Manila Bay.
OCTA Research added Metro Manila's health care utilization also dropped from 47% to 40% this week, while ICU occupancy from 61% to now at 52%.
No local government has reported critical level status in both hospital and ICU bed capacity.
But cities still under "high" level in its ICU are Muntinlupa at 82% and Makati at 74%.
Quezon City is at moderate level for ICU at 62%, while the figure was not available for Navotas.
On the average daily attack rate, only three LGUs are under high level: San Juan at 13.58, Taguig at 11.68, and Mandaluyong at 11.46.
ADAR is the number of cases in an area over a two-week period, divided by the population there. The figure for the entire Metro Manila is at 7.40.
The Philippines has tallied over 2.74 million coronavirus cases, months after it battled a deadly surge in infections that experts attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.
Authorities have also reported 41,237 deaths as well.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The reproduction number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila decreased to 0.55 as of October 18, OCTA Research fellow Guido David says.
This is is the lowest since May 18 when it was at 0.56.
"The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year," David says in a tweet.
Reproduction number in NCR decreased to 0.55 as of 10.18.21, the lowest since 5.18.21 when it was at 0.56. The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year @dzbb @allangatus @cnnphilippines @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews @News5PH @NewsRmn @dwiz882 pic.twitter.com/KlE1dDovB9— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) October 19, 2021
The government's pandemic task force has approved putting the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 from October 16 until the end of the month, the Palace says.
DOH epidemiology bureau director Alethea de Guzman says Metro Manila is showing a sudden downtrend trend of COVID-19 cases.
Reported coronavirus cases decreased by 16% compared to the week prior, DOH says.
De Guzman, however, says the DOH is cautious about interpreting the decline in COVID-19 cases and cites lower laboratory testing output. — report from Alexis Romero
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.
Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.
Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.
