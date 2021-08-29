Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban 'originals' elect Pimentel as chairperson

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5 p.m.) — The faction of the administration PDP-Laban party led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao has elected new officers to positions that a separate faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi declared vacant in July.

The declaration by the Cusi faction led to the election of President Rodrigo Duterte as party chairman and the energy secretary as president.

But party executive director Ron Munsayac announced Sunday that PDP-Laban's national council had elected Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III party chairman and former Eastern Samar Gov. as vice chairman.

"The [original] PDP Laban just convened its national council this afternoon," Munsayac said. "It was attended by our national and regional officers and national commitee chairmen led by party president and our "Pambansang Kamao" Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is currently airborne on his way home here."

The Cusi-led faction of the administration party has insisted that it is the legitimate PDP-Laban, pointing out that President Duterte and other government officials are in it.

Both factions have submitted documents to the Commission on Elections for recognition as PDP-Laban.

In a statement Sunday, the Cusi faction of the party called the election a comedy.

"Pimentel has no position in the PDP Laban," it said.

"He is irrelevant and he does not represent the party. His group are pretenders and are attention seekers," it also said as it stressed that President Duterte is the party chairman.

Party splits as 2022 polls near

The split in the administration party was preceded by a souring of relations between Duterte and Pacquiao after the president took offense at the senator's supposed comments about corruption in government.

Pacquiao is among the potential candidates for president in the 2022 elections while Duterte has declared that he will run for vice president. It is yet unclear who Duterte, whom the party said would be allowed to choose PDP-Laban's presidential candidate, will run alongside.

The Cusi faction has endorsed Sen. Christopher Go, the president's long-time aide, as a potential presidential candidate.

