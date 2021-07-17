




































































 




   

   









Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president
Sen. Manny Pacquiao speaks at the Senate's plenary hall in this undated photo.
Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 4:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:24 p.m.) — The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan faction led by its vice chairperson Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi delivered a blow to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, knocking him out as the ruling party’s president.



The Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction declared all national officer positions and chairmanships vacant, including the post of national president, which Pacquiao currently holds.





Despite effectively ousting Pacquiao, the Cusi faction denies that it ousted the boxer-lawmaker.



"He is not ousted. PDP[-Laban] constitution gives the national officers a term of two years. Everyone is acting on holdover capacity," Secretary General Melvin Matibag told reporters.



The Cusi faction declared all national positions in the party vacant ahead of the election of new party officers during the national assembly which will be presided by party chair President Rodrigo Duterte.



Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, son of PDP-Laban founder, the late Sen. Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., has said that the national assembly is still illegitimate despite Duterte’s attendance.



The removal of Pacquiao as party president can be seen as a retaliation by the Cusi faction to his move to expel him and two other party officials from the party for supposedly showing allegiance to another political party by backing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s potential presidential bid.



Pacquiao’s expulsion of Cusi, Deputy Secretary General Melvin Matibag and membership committee head Astra Naik was overturned and declared illegal during a national council meeting on Friday which the boxer-lawmaker’s faction said was unauthorized.



The rift within the ruling party has been widening since some members called on Duterte to run for vice president, which has been opposed by Pacquiao who has appealed to members to focus on the pandemic first before politics.



Cusi, however, has said that the divide in PDP-Laban started when Pacquiao was installed as acting president, which surprised some of its members.



Recent weeks have also seen Duterte as well as Harry Roque, his spokesman, throwing barbs at Pacquiao over a statement that the senator supposedly made that corruption has tripled under his administration.



Pacquiao has clarified he is not attacking the president, just helping him in the campaign against corruption in government.



                                                      ALFONSO CUSI
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      PDP-LABAN
