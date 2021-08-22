Pacquiao to decide on presidential run next month

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:48 p.m.) — Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he will be making his decision on whether to run for president next month.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) made the announcement after his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight world title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The 42-year-old was asked while still inside the ring about his future both as a boxer and as a politician.

No clear answers yet for either.

"I will make a final announcement next month," said Pacquiao.

"I know that I'm facing a big problem and more difficult works [sic] than boxing, but I want to help the people," he added.

Pacquiao lost to Ugas in the fight witht he judges scoring it 115-113, and 116-112 (twice) for the Cuban boxer.

The boxing senator faces another potential fight back home, with a faction of the administration PDP Laban party threatening to remove him for allegedly trying to have his regional People's Champ Movement registered as a national party.

The potential ouster from the party is the latest development in souring relations with President Rodrigo Duterte, the party's chairman.

Pacquiao was party president until an assembly called by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi declared party positions vacant.