Pacquiao stays in PDP-Laban for now as Cusi faction lets him defend himself

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao is saved by the bell.

The boxer-turned-senator remains with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan as the faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is letting him defend himself first before imposing any sanctions.

Citing Article VII, Section 7 of the PDP-Laban constitution, Melvin Matibag, secretary general of the Cusi wing, said the party will give Pacquiao sufficient notice in writing of the charges against him, sufficient opportunity to properly defend himself in person or by counsel, and a fair hearing.

Pacquiao is expected to snub these proceedings by the Cusi faction, which his group have called "usurpers and expelled members of PDP-Laban."

Matibag, however, claimed that Pacquiao "technically expelled himself" from the party as he supposedly maintains membership in the People's Champ Movement, a local party that he founded, while being part of PDP-Laban.

This, Matibag said, is a violation of Article VII, Section 6 of PDP-Laban's constitution that prohibits "taking an oath of membership in or allegiance to any other political party" and "maintaining a membership in another political party even after induction into PDP-Laban."

"The effect of the good senator's (Pacquiao) allegiance to PCM is automatic expulsion from the ruling party which, fortunately or unfortunately, he has brought upon himself," Matibag said.

Just a bluff?

But Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, son of the late Sen. Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr. who founded PDP-Laban, said that the party's constitution "has consistently been interpreted by knowledgeable leaders of the party over the decades not to prohibit membership in the party and membership in a regional political party at the same time."

"Hence, this issue is all a bluff meant to distract Senator Manny Pacquiao from his world championship boxing bout," Pimentel said, in reference to the upcoming boxing match of Pacquiao on August 22 (Philippine time).

The Cusi faction has threatened to expel Pacquiao after reports claimed that he is converting his local party, the People’s Champ Movement, into a national party.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Pacquiao denied this, saying that the People’s Champ Movement remains to be a local party and that the boxer-lawmaker has stepped down as its president.

In July, the Cusi faction knocked out Pacquiao as the party’s president in a national assembly that the senator’s camp branded as “illegal.”

The two groups, both claiming to be the legitimate PDP-Laban, have separately submitted lists of their party officers to the Commission on Elections.

The poll body is expected to decide which of the two PDP-Laban factions is the legitimate ruling party based on who among them followed party rules.

Pacquiao is widely rumored to run for president in the 2022 elections, where he might go against President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and his former longtime aide, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go and President Duterte have been endorsed by top officials of the Cusi wing of PDP-Laban to become its presidential and vice presidential candidates in next year’s polls.