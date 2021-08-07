Philippines sees 11,021 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 11,021 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,649,341.

This is the highest daily rise seen since April 17 when the Philippines recorded 11,101 new cases. The Department of Health in its latest bulletin said three labs failed to submit data on time.

Two days into a stringent Metro Manila lockdown intended to prevent intensive care units from being overwhelmed, the Philippine General Hospital announced that its COVID-19 ICU has hit full capacity.

The hospital also said its coronavirus admissions have hit a two-month high.

The Commission on Human Rights raised the plight of homeless street families and individuals who have been made all the more vulnerable amid the pandemic due to their lack of access to social and health services.

CHR also sounded the alarm over reports that the same vulnerable sector was not adequately protected and left out of the list of beneficiaries for financial and social assistance during enhanced community quarantine last year.