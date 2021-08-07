




































































 




   







   















Philippines sees 11,021 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April
Large crowds gather at various vaccination sites in Las Piñas City as they try to get inoculated after alleged fake news spread of "no vaccine, no ayuda" and "no vaccine, no work" policies in the city on Aug. 5, 2021, a day before Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine.
Philippines sees 11,021 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 11,021 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,649,341.



This is the highest daily rise seen since April 17 when the Philippines recorded 11,101 new cases. The Department of Health in its latest bulletin said three labs failed to submit data on time. 





    
	
    Active cases: 76,063 or 4.6% of the total
    
	
    Recoveries: 9,194, pushing total to 1,544,443
    
	
    Deaths: 162, bringing total to 28,835
    
	
Coronavirus ICUs hit full capacity at PGH; plight of homeless raised amid NCR lockdown 



    
	
    Two days into a stringent Metro Manila lockdown intended to prevent intensive care units from being overwhelmed, the Philippine General Hospital announced that its COVID-19 ICU has hit full capacity.
    
	
    The hospital also said its coronavirus admissions have hit a two-month high. 
    
	
    The Commission on Human Rights raised the plight of homeless street families and individuals who have been made all the more vulnerable amid the pandemic due to their lack of access to social and health services. 
    
	
    CHR also sounded the alarm over reports that the same vulnerable sector was not adequately protected and left out of the list of beneficiaries for financial and social assistance during enhanced community quarantine last year. 
    
	
    The University of the Philippines distanced itself from OCTA Research after five lawmakers pushed for a congressional probe into the private think tank’s membership, methodologies and composition. 
    
	
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Tropical Storm Huaning enters Philippine Area of Responsibility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical Storm Huaning enters Philippine Area of Responsibility


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA reported that a tropical storm has entered the Philippines' weather monitoring area.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 House leader opposes OCTA probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House leader opposes OCTA probe


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A House leader opposed yesterday the initiative of fellow congressmen to investigate the OCTA Research Group, calling it "a...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 China thanks Philippines for rescuing 2 distressed Chinese fishermen off Palawan coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China thanks Philippines for rescuing 2 distressed Chinese fishermen off Palawan coast


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese fishermen were caught in bad weather on the night of August 5, Thursday, and were rescued by Filipino fishermen...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac – Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac – Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The decision of the Duterte administration to reinstate an improved Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 COVID-19 ICU at full capacity, admissions hit two-month high in PGH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 ICU at full capacity, admissions hit two-month high in PGH


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital is feeling the pinch of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, with its intensive care unit for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai


                              

                                 A few seconds ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it chartered a flight that brought home an additional 382 Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 No immediate arrest of ECQ violators – PNP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No immediate arrest of ECQ violators – PNP


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no immediate arrest of violators of enhanced community quarantine rules in Metro Manila as police are under...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury would release the funds directly to concerned local government units through their respective authorized...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 New school year to end on June 24 – DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New school year to end on June 24 – DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education has released the official calendar for school year 2021-2022, with classes ending on June 24...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PDP-Laban eyes Bong Go-Duterte tandem in 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan has endorsed Sen. Bong Go and President Duterte as the party's standard bearers in next year's elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
