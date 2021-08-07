CHR urges protection, aid for the homeless amid Metro Manila lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Saturday raised the plight of homeless street families and individuals who it said have been made all the more vulnerable amid the pandemic due to their lack of access to social and health services.

The call comes on the second day of a stringent, two-week lockdown — enhanced community quarantine — hoisted over Metro Manila in a bid to arrest the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 which is driving a surge in neighboring countries.

No aid, vaccines available to the homeless

CHR in a statement said it received reports that homeless street individuals were not adequately protected and left out of the list of beneficiaries for financial and social assistance during ECQ last year.

"As Metro Manila is placed under ECQ again, CHR urgently calls all cities in the nation’s capital to ensure the welfare and health of families and individual[s] in homeless street situations," the commission's spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

Of the total 4.5 million homeless Filipinos in the country, she added, 3 million live in the capital region.

"With the rising number of [COVID]-19 cases and the community transmission of the Delta variant, this marginal[z]ed sector is faced with greater risks of infection. Further, they face discrimination in accessing social and health services, including vaccines," De Guia said.

"There is also a perception among them that they have no right to access vaccines given their lack of facility and/or could not register in any barangay which they are not a bona fide resident."

The Department of Health has not yet confirmed community transmission of the Delta variant but has said that "the government “should act aggressively as if there is already community transmission.”

It also reported on Thursday an additional 119 cases of the variant of concern, bringing the country's caseload to 450.

Local governments urged to act

"Due to their urgent and unique situation, a separate and adequate program or mechanism for this marginal[z]ed group may be necessary in each [local government unit]," De Guia said. "This is to ensure that no one is left behind so we may truly heal and recover as one and work together towards a better normal."

CHR further called on LGUs to swiftly ensure the following for those in homeless street situations:

Adequate shelter, compliant with the health protocols as protection from coronavirus

In the absence of shelters, the non-destruction of semi-permanent structures that they consider as temporary shelters or homes

Non-confiscation of their properties and belongings during road clearing operations

Eligibility as beneficiaries of social amelioration program (SAP), or any form of financial aid, despite not being included in the list of residents in a barangay

Assisted in the registration for securing an appointment for vaccination

— Bella Perez-Rubio