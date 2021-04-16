Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit record high at 193,476
MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:16 p.m.) The Philippines on Friday recorded 10,726 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 914,971.
- Active cases: 193,476 or 21.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 650, pushing total to 707,757
- Deaths: 145, bringing total to 15,738
What's new today?
Today saw the highest ever recorded number of active coronavirus cases — breaking the previous all-time high of 190,245 just six days after it was set.
There are now enough COVID-19 patients in the country to fill the Philippine arena — the largest indoor arena in the world — thrice over.
This is also the second day in a row that the Philippines recorded over 10,000 cases, a streak that the OCTA Research Group previously warned would lead to some 200 deaths daily.
The Philippines has extended its ban on the entry of most foreign nationals until the end of the month.
The government’s pandemic task force approved the list of sectors included in the fourth priority group or A4—economic frontliners in essential services—for COVID-19 vaccination. The list now includes frontliners in the private and government news media, frontline personnel in basic education, and other government workers.
Litigant lawyers have also been added to the A4 category, according to Malacañang.
Opening windows and ventilating spaces should be at the heart of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a group of experts said Thursday, arguing that confusion over airborne transmission meant this simple measure was being overlooked.
Health officials said more evidence is needed to determine if a third COVID-19 vaccine dose is necessary to protect people against COVID-19.
Local regulators approved another private hospital's application for the “compassionate use” of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año returned to work after a three-month absence to fully recover from COVID-19.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
