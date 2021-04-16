#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit record high atÂ 193,476
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the remains of a person to Baesa crematorium in Quezon City on April 15, 2021. The crematorium caters to indigents from Quezon City, patients who died from COVID-19 and persons under investigation or persons who died from respiratory complications.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit record high at 193,476

(Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:16 p.m.) The Philippines on Friday recorded 10,726 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 914,971.

  • Active cases: 193,476 or 21.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 650, pushing total to 707,757
  • Deaths: 145, bringing total to 15,738

What's new today?

  • Today saw the highest ever recorded number of active coronavirus cases — breaking the previous all-time high of 190,245 just six days after it was set.

  • There are now enough COVID-19 patients in the country to fill the Philippine arena — the largest indoor arena in the world — thrice over.

  • This is also the second day in a row that the Philippines recorded over 10,000 cases, a streak that the OCTA Research Group previously warned would lead to some 200 deaths daily.

  • The Philippines has extended its ban on the entry of most foreign nationals until the end of the month. 

  • The government’s pandemic task force approved the list of sectors included in the fourth priority group or A4—economic frontliners in essential services—for COVID-19 vaccination. The list now includes frontliners in the private and government news media, frontline personnel in basic education, and other government workers.

  • Litigant lawyers have also been added to the A4 category, according to Malacañang. 

  • Opening windows and ventilating spaces should be at the heart of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a group of experts said Thursday, arguing that confusion over airborne transmission meant this simple measure was being overlooked. 

  • Health officials said more evidence is needed to determine if a third COVID-19 vaccine dose is necessary to protect people against COVID-19.

  • Local regulators approved another private hospital's application for the “compassionate use” of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. 

  • Interior Secretary Eduardo Año returned to work after a three-month absence to fully recover from COVID-19. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR
Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR
9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm Bising entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 6:20 a.m. on...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization &lsquo;disappointing&rsquo; amid bed shortage
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The sad part really is, well looking back now, it doesn't look like he was in really dire need of hospitalization at the...
Headlines
fbfb
After backlash, ANC stops airing Chinese language newscast
After backlash, ANC stops airing Chinese language newscast
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Following heavy backlash on social media, ABS-CBN News Channel has ended its partnership with Chinatown News TV and will no...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF approves 4th priority group for COVID-19 vaccination
IATF approves 4th priority group for COVID-19 vaccination
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
They will be next in line for inoculation after health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and people with co-morbidities...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Ging Reyes defended the airing of a Chinese language newscast on ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: More evidence needed if 3rd dose of COVID-19 jab necessary
DOH: More evidence needed if 3rd dose of COVID-19 jab necessary
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department needs more evidence and recommendations about this...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts Sandra Cam, son and 5 others over 2019 killing of Masbate vice mayor
DOJ indicts Sandra Cam, son and 5 others over 2019 killing of Masbate vice mayor
1 hour ago
State prosecutors found probable cause to charge Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam and her...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap returns to ICU after suffering 'slight setback' &mdash; Jinggoy
Erap returns to ICU after suffering 'slight setback' — Jinggoy
2 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada was moved back into an intensive care unit on Thursday night after suffering a "slight...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines extends entry ban on foreigners until April 30
Philippines extends entry ban on foreigners until April 30
2 hours ago
The travel ban on foreigners, which took effect on March 22, was supposed to end on April 21.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Bising.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with