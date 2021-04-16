IATF approves 4th priority group for COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has approved the list of sectors included in the fourth priority group—economic frontliners in essential services—for COVID-19 vaccination.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque released the updated list of sectors part of the A4 priority group on Friday. They will be next in line for inoculation after health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and people with co-morbidities.

The list now includes frontliners in the private and government news media, frontline personnel in basic education, and other government workers.

Here is the list of sectors part of the A4 priority group:

Commuter transport (land, air, and sea), including logistics

Public and private wet and dry market vendors

Frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services

Workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products

Frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery

Frontline workers in private and government financial services

Frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments

Priests, rabbis, imams, and other religious leaders

Security guards/ personnel assigned in offices, agencies, and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors

Frontline workers in private and government news media

Customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities

Frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies

Overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months

Frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors

Frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection

Worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities

Frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel

Diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) personnel in consular operations

Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure projects

So far, the Philippines has received only over three million doses of COVID-19 jabs.

The country has administered 1,255,716 doses as of Tuesday. Of these, only 162,065 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving their second doses.

In a speech aired Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte said “nobody knows” when COVID-19 vaccines will be enough to vaccinate Filipinos.

“Now, when will we have that stocks sufficient to vaccinate the people? I really do not know. Nobody knows,” he said.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed 900,000, of which 20.3% were active cases. The disease claimed the lives of 15,594 people.