Philippines extends entry ban on foreigners until April 30
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

(Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has extended its ban on the entry of most foreign nationals until the end of the month, Malacañang said Friday.

The travel ban on foreigners, which took effect on March 22, was supposed to end on April 21.

But presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the IATF “approved the extension of the temporary suspension of foreign nationals until April 30, 2021.”

“Foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents duly issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs prior to March 22, 2021 will be allowed entry to the Philippines,” Roque added.

In a memorandum issued last month, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said the following foreign nationals are exempted from the travel suspension:

  • Diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents
  • Foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation
  • Foreign seafarers under ‘Green Lanes’ program for crew change
  • Foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them
  • Emergency, humanitarian and other analogous cases approved by the chairperson of the NTF

Between March 22 and April 21, the entry of Filipinos and exempted foreigners will be subject to the arrival quota of only 1,500 passengers per day.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed 900,000 Thursday, of which 20.3% were active cases. The severe claimed the lives of 15,594 people in the Philippines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

