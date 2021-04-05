DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, who earlier slammed Vice President Leni Robredo, claimed the national government was willing to accept negative feedback.

The official later on rebuffed constructive criticism over the agency's pandemic response in the same breath.

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC, Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing defended the national government's pandemic response, saying officials were doing their best and needed encouragement.

To recall, Densing in an interview on ONE News and on his official social media channels took a swipe at the vice president and called her "non-essential."

"We're accepting the criticism, and we're doing our best. Again, this is a problem with no solution on hand. The vaccine could be the solution, but it may [also] not be...so we're trying to do our best to contain and help everybody," he said.

READ: Robredo: Gov't not receptive to criticism, suggestions on COVID-19 response

"Much of us are really not sleeping much right now. We're working on weekends. I was working yesterday giving guidance to our provinces. We need encouragement right now, not criticism."

Encouragement and constructive criticism are not mutually exclusive. Over the coronavirus pandemic, though, Robredo has long pointed out that government agencies have been sensitive to negative feedback on their pandemic response.

Asked if his responses meant the government was willing to take criticism as long as it wasn't from the vice president, Densing said: "We're willing to take the criticism as long as it's true and it's verified."

He then went on to falsely claim that the country did better than other countries against the coronavirus pandemic — a common talking point other officials lean on when brushing off feedback.

READ: For Palace, it's 'wrong' to say Philippines has more COVID-19 cases than Indonesia | 'Cases up abroad too': Roque plays down high daily COVID-19 case increases

"I consider that we did better if you compare our response to other countries, and the fact that the numbers went down after August of last year, I think we were fairly successful in containing," he said.

As of the Department of Health's latest tally Sunday afternoon, 795,051 coronavirus infections — 135,526 of them active — have now been recorded in the country after the department logged 11,028 more.

The Philippines has been on community quarantine for 385 days, good for the world's longest lockdown.

— Franco Luna