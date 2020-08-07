PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
For Palace, it's 'wrong' to say Philippines has more COVID-19 cases than Indonesia
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang rejected the fact that the Philippines has surpassed Indonesia as the country with the most coronavirus infections, claiming the numbers were only a product of the country’s increased testing capacity.

The Philippines reported 3,561 new infections Thursday, to take its total to 119,460, surpassing Indonesia as the worst-hit country in the region despite imposing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. simply attributed this to the high number of coronavirus tests being carried out in the country.

The Philippines has so far conducted 1,667,831 tests. Meanwhile, Indonesia has so far carried out 908,000 tests.

“Dahil mas maigting ang ating pagte-test, hindi po totoo na mas marami tayong kaso sa Indonesia,” Roque said in a press briefing.

(Because we are more aggressive in testing, it’s not true that we have more cases than Indonesia.)

“Hindi lang nalalaman ng mga Indonesian kung sino sino ‘yung mga umiikot na mayroong sakit. At least tayo, alam natin kung sino sila,” Roque said.

(The Indonesians just don’t know yet who among them are roaming with the virus. At least, for us, we already know.)

But the Philippines also has 50,473 active cases or patients who are currently ill—higher than Indonesia’s 37,587 active cases.

In terms of population ratio versus number of cases, the Philippines has 1,058 cases per million people, while Indonesia has 427 cases per million.

Asked for his basis for claiming the Philippines has fewer cases than Indonesia, Roque responded: “Hindi ko alam how to answer that. Basta malinaw sa akin ang Indonesia, with more or less the same cases as us, has 1/3 of the actual testing that we have conducted on our people.”

(I don’t know how to answer that. But it’s clear to me that Indonesia, with or less the same [number] of cases as us, has 1/3 of the actual testing we have conducted on our people.)

While government officials repeatedly boast the country’s high testing capacity, its contact tracing efforts are lacking. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the country's contact tracing czar, said late July that less than 1% of 600 local government units have good systems in place for it.

The Department of Health also said that the public should exercise caution when comparing the caseload of the Philippines with other Southeast Asian nations.

“So when we try to benchmark with other countries, it is okay. But when we compare numbers, we need to consider also the capacity of each country, the population of each country,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Earlier, Roque downplayed the rising coronavirus cases in the country, saying other countries are also struggling with the virus and that “we are not alone.”

INDONESIA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN franchise denial linked to House speakership
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Does the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal have something to do with the scheduled change of leadership in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders check on Chinese survey ship near Recto Bank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
According to MarineTraffic, the Chinese research ship departed Guangzhou, China on July 22 and arrived in the area of Recto...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 7 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines economy crash-lands into recession
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The country plunged into a recession in the second quarter of the year, with output contracting by a record 16.5 percent after...
Headlines
fbfb
Airline passengers must also wear face shields
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
All international and domestic passengers will be required to wear face shields aside from face masks starting Aug. 15 following...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Philippines' COVID-19 caseload hits 122,754 with 2,168 deaths
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 32 minutes ago
(Updated) To date, the country has 122,754 COVID-19 cases—the most in Southeast Asia. This is higher than Indonesia’s...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte wants 'high-level' task force to probe alleged corruption at PhilHealth
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the creation of a “high-level” task force to probe the alleged corruption at...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in the PNP now at 2,407
2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Thursday night announced 60 new COVID-19 infections among its personnel.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SC issues guidelines for online filing amid 'physical closure'
3 hours ago
Parties may send their initiatory petition for judicial cases to the Judicial Records Office (JRO), through judicialrecordsoffice@gmail.com....
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOH cites varying 'settings' as Philippines records most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia
4 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this after the Philippines eclipsed Indonesia as the country with the highest...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with