#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Unified Metro Manila curfew may be back on March 15, a year into quarantine
Members of the Manila Police District carrying firearms are deployed at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila to strictly implement the localized lockdown.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Unified Metro Manila curfew may be back on March 15, a year into quarantine

(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 10:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — A blanket curfew in Metro Manila may return for two weeks starting March 15, exactly a year since the capital region was placed under quarantine and with a new surge in COVID-19 infections already underway.

Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos in a briefing Thursday night said mayors reached a consensus for a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the National Capital Region.

The move will take effect on the 15th, a Monday, after the 17 local chief executives formalize it through a resolution of the Metro Manila Council.

But past decisions of the policy-setting council required approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease and from President Rodrigo Duterte.

A previous decision to relax restrictions in the region to a more lenient Modified General Community Quarantine in February was ultimately rejected by the president.

Abalos said they consulted the health department twice on the decision, and also met earlier Thursday with members of OCTA Research, who warned that daily cases in NCR could reach between 2,000 to 3,000 by end of the month.

"They gave projections that if this is left unattended, the numbers will not be good," the MMDA chief said in Filipino. "From February 4 to 10, we have 360 cases a day. After a month, it became 1,411."

The rise in new COVID-19 infections has reflected in the overall daily numbers that the country has reported. In recent days, new cases were at over 3,000, and today's 3,749 was the highest in nearly six months.

Add to that, new variants of the COVID-19, particularly the B.1.1.7 or the one first seen in the United Kingdom and the B.1.351 or that detected in South Africa, have already reached the country with cases in Metro Manila.

The developments have led some local governments in the capital region to reimpose curfews, even before the decision on a uniform curfew.

Abalos said workers covered by the curfew need only to present company IDs to prove that they are allowed to be outside during the said hours, and quarantine passes would no longer be needed.

Medical personnel and other essential workers such as those in food services are also exempted from this, he added. 

Uniform hours, localized sanctions

Despite a uniform curfew, local governments will be given the autonomy to determine sanctions or penalties for those caught violating in their cities. Aside from this, Abalos said testing and tracing efforts will also be ramped up in Metro Manila.

March 11 marks a year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. Since then, it has infected over 607,000 Filipinos at home, with more than 12,600 deaths.

The return of curfews as the country battles a new surge comes at a time when government claims that its response to the health crisis — long criticized as being militarized — has been excellent, despite, it seems, that the world's longest quarantine is back to square one. — Christian Deiparine

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE METRO MANILA METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House strips Defensor of committee posts
House strips Defensor of committee posts
23 hours ago
Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, an administration lawmaker identified with the previous House speaker, was stripped...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
“The policy must be simple to lessen the inconvenience brought to these workers who will still commute during a time...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
6 hours ago
"If you remove General Parlade, then remove the armed forces from the task force as well. This would mean that the armed forces...
Headlines
fbfb
EU reminds Philippines of pledge to ensure accountability for rights abuses after Calabarzon killings
EU reminds Philippines of pledge to ensure accountability for rights abuses after Calabarzon killings
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday night, the EU delegation said it welcomed the government’s move to investigate the killings...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte&rsquo;s partymates want him to run for VP in 2022
Duterte’s partymates want him to run for VP in 2022
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Some of President Rodrigo Duterte’s partymates just can’t get enough of his leadership and are egging him on to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NBI confident group behind takedown of gov't site will be found
NBI confident group behind takedown of gov't site will be found
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
A group that called itself Cyber PH Human Rights has claimed responsibility for the cyber attack.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief Debold Sinas contracts COVID-19
PNP chief Debold Sinas contracts COVID-19
3 hours ago
The country's controversial top cop Debold Sinas has contracted the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines in talks for 8 million doses of Covaxin &mdash; India envoy
Philippines in talks for 8 million doses of Covaxin — India envoy
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said Bharat Biotech, the company that developed Covaxin, may start supplying...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP asserts slain Calbayog mayor not target of operation
PNP asserts slain Calbayog mayor not target of operation
5 hours ago
"A number of civilians came right away to the crime scene when they learned that there was a shooting incident," he said...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds case dismissal vs Arroyo over NBN-ZTE deal
SC upholds case dismissal vs Arroyo over NBN-ZTE deal
6 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the Sandiganbayan’s dismissal of case against former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with