LIST: Curfews declared by Metro Manila cities amid spike in COVID-19 cases
In this August 4, 2020, photo, members of the Manila Police District check for identification and proof of residence from motorists passing through the checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila as part of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — With another uptick in coronavirus cases across Metro Manila, several local government units have once again opted to reimpose curfew hours in their respective localities.  

For the entirety of March, Metro Manila, along with Baguio City, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City and Lanao Del Sur, will remain in general community quarantine.

In Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police has already intensified police deployment in the cities of Malabon, Navotas, and Pasay, where cases are also slowly rising, to enforce coronavirus protocols. Police have also been ordered to penalize any quarantine violators. 

The rest of the country stays under modified GCQ — the loosest quarantine designation possible. 

As it stands, the Department of Health in its latest tally Wednesday afternoon placed the country's caseload at 603,308. 

Here is a running list of curfew ordinances signed by the capital region's local chief executives in the past week: 

Caloocan City

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., per Mayor Oscar Malapitan 
Who is exempted: Healthcare workers, essential workers, police and military personnel 

Muntinlupa City

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. with checkpoints, per city information officer Tez Navarro  
Who is exempted: Medical frontliners, workers, other authorized persons outside residences
What are the penalties: P300 fine for the first offense, P500 for the next and later, P1,000. Minor violations can also merit "withdrawal of scholarship grants" from the local government.

San Juan City

When: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., per Mayor Francis Zamora in a Facebook post
Who is exempted: Health workers and frontline personnel, police and military personnel on duty, local government employees, government and private employees coming home from work, PUV drivers and operators, delivery services, individuals facing emergencies, government employees with authorized activities

What are the penalties: Violators are fined P1,000 for the first offense and up to P5,000 for the next.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2021 - 11:15am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

March 10, 2021 - 11:15am

The Department of the Interior and Local Government recommends uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila as cities in the capital region have varying curfews.

According to a report from GMA's "24 Oras," the DILG will recommend a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the entire Metro Manila.

March 6, 2021 - 2:13pm

St. Luke's Medical Center, which has hospitals in Quezon City and in Taguig, disputes rumors that hospitals are beyond capacity.

It says that its COVID-19 ICU and wards "still have not reached full capacity" but also says that it has noted an increase in COVID-19 admissions in recent days.

"The cases we are treating remain at manageable levels, ensuring that all out COVID-19 patients will get quality care," it also says.

Posted by St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday, 5 March 2021
March 2, 2021 - 12:05pm

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna receives her COVID-19 jab on Tuesday, becoming the first elected official in the country to get authorized vaccine.

Lacuna, a doctor, got inoculated at Sta. Ana Hospital.

"Congratulations sa ating lahat, Mga Batang Maynila! Now, Let The Healing Begin," Lacuna says in a Facebook post.

Bilang isang Doktora at Medical Frontliner, naging makasaysayan ang pagbakuna kay Dra.Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, -- "The...

Posted by Dra. Honey Lacuna on Monday, 1 March 2021
March 1, 2021 - 8:52am

Pasig's contact tracing app is now interconnected too with Mandaluyong, Mayor Vico Sotto announces.

The interconnectivity of the systems of PasigPass (Pasig), ValTrace (Valenzuela), Bantay Covid (Antipolo) and MandaTrack (Mandaluyong) starts on Monday, March 1.

"Puwede na tayong mag-shopping sa Megamall!" Sotto tweets.

February 15, 2021 - 8:53am

The reopening of cinemas and similar establishments in Metro Manila will be deferred, according Metro Manila Council Chairman Edwin Olivarez.

Cinemas is Metro Manila will remain closed until all 17 mayors meet in person on Wednesday.

The mayors say they were not consulted on the order of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to ease restrictions on leisure establishments. — report from ONE News

House OKs bill increasing penalties for drunk driving
'Shoot-to-kill' order vs IP activist already lifted, Cordillera police chief says
Air Force helicopters deliver Sinovac vaccines to provinces
