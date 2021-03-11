LIST: Curfews declared by Metro Manila cities amid spike in COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — With another uptick in coronavirus cases across Metro Manila, several local government units have once again opted to reimpose curfew hours in their respective localities.

For the entirety of March, Metro Manila, along with Baguio City, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City and Lanao Del Sur, will remain in general community quarantine.

In Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police has already intensified police deployment in the cities of Malabon, Navotas, and Pasay, where cases are also slowly rising, to enforce coronavirus protocols. Police have also been ordered to penalize any quarantine violators.

The rest of the country stays under modified GCQ — the loosest quarantine designation possible.

As it stands, the Department of Health in its latest tally Wednesday afternoon placed the country's caseload at 603,308.

Here is a running list of curfew ordinances signed by the capital region's local chief executives in the past week:

Caloocan City

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., per Mayor Oscar Malapitan

Who is exempted: Healthcare workers, essential workers, police and military personnel

Muntinlupa City

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. with checkpoints, per city information officer Tez Navarro

Who is exempted: Medical frontliners, workers, other authorized persons outside residences

What are the penalties: P300 fine for the first offense, P500 for the next and later, P1,000. Minor violations can also merit "withdrawal of scholarship grants" from the local government.

San Juan City

When: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., per Mayor Francis Zamora in a Facebook post

Who is exempted: Health workers and frontline personnel, police and military personnel on duty, local government employees, government and private employees coming home from work, PUV drivers and operators, delivery services, individuals facing emergencies, government employees with authorized activities

What are the penalties: Violators are fined P1,000 for the first offense and up to P5,000 for the next.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.