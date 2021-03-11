#VACCINEWATCHPH
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
Long lines of commuters can be seen at the EDSA-Quezon Avenue bus stop and MRT GMA-Kamuning station on Monday morning, a day after the highest single-day record of new COVID-19 cases.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters called attention to the possible effects of the curfews in Metro Manila's cities on commuters working late hours, many of whom already have to reckon with a pronounced shortage in public transportation options amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

To recall, the Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier this week called on Metro Manila mayors to implement uniform curfew hours, citing the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent days. 

In a statement sent to reporters Thursday, Primo Morillo, who serves as the convenor of commuter advocacy group The Passenger Forum appealed for the situation of nightshift workers to be taken into consideration in implementing curfews.

“A significant percentage of the National Capital Region workforce works at night or in the so-called graveyard shift, and they commute regularly within curfew hours,” he said. 

"The move to implement uniform curfew hours certainly helps them but we also call on our government to standardize and simplify the policies how our nightshift workers can avail of their exemption from curfews."

In most cities where curfews have been hoisted anew, only a select few including healthcare workers, essential workers, police, and military personnel have been granted exemptions from the curfews. 

RELATED: LIST: Curfews declared by Metro Manila cities amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Outside of these localities, the Philippine National Police has also ordered intensified police deployment in the cities of Malabon, Navotas and Pasay, where cases are also slowly rising, to enforce coronavirus protocols.

Police have also been ordered by the interior department to penalize any quarantine violators found in the streets. 

The Passenger Forum in its statement suggested that the exemption must be instantly accorded to employees who can show an ID or document proving that they are working in industries or companies that require them to work at night.

“The policy must be simple to lessen the inconvenience brought to these workers who will still commute during a time when it is not easy to find public transportation especially during curfew hours. We appeal to enforcers to be considerate since these workers are already tired and the current situation of our public transportation is not helping them,” Morillo said.

According to the group's monitoring, it said, the already-scarce number of public utility vehicles allowed to ply their routes by the national government dips to more drastic lows at night.

“This is especially true for those who ride the EDSA Bus Carousel System. Some workers choose to book TNVS units or taxicabs instead but we need to understand that most of them can’t afford this luxury,” Morillo said.

READ: Allowing more PUVs will help ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols — commuter group

In an earlier release, the group appealed to the Department of Transportation to allow more PUVs to ply their routes to help ensure physical distancing protocols. This came after the government's Inter-Agency Council for Traffic announced that it would 

As it stands, the Department of Health in its latest tally Wednesday afternoon placed the country's caseload at 603,308. 

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE COVID-19 LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2021 - 11:15am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

March 10, 2021 - 11:15am

The Department of the Interior and Local Government recommends uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila as cities in the capital region have varying curfews.

According to a report from GMA's "24 Oras," the DILG will recommend a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the entire Metro Manila.

March 6, 2021 - 2:13pm

St. Luke's Medical Center, which has hospitals in Quezon City and in Taguig, disputes rumors that hospitals are beyond capacity.

It says that its COVID-19 ICU and wards "still have not reached full capacity" but also says that it has noted an increase in COVID-19 admissions in recent days.

"The cases we are treating remain at manageable levels, ensuring that all out COVID-19 patients will get quality care," it also says.

Posted by St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday, 5 March 2021
March 2, 2021 - 12:05pm

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna receives her COVID-19 jab on Tuesday, becoming the first elected official in the country to get authorized vaccine.

Lacuna, a doctor, got inoculated at Sta. Ana Hospital.

"Congratulations sa ating lahat, Mga Batang Maynila! Now, Let The Healing Begin," Lacuna says in a Facebook post.

Bilang isang Doktora at Medical Frontliner, naging makasaysayan ang pagbakuna kay Dra.Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, -- "The...

Posted by Dra. Honey Lacuna on Monday, 1 March 2021
March 1, 2021 - 8:52am

Pasig's contact tracing app is now interconnected too with Mandaluyong, Mayor Vico Sotto announces.

The interconnectivity of the systems of PasigPass (Pasig), ValTrace (Valenzuela), Bantay Covid (Antipolo) and MandaTrack (Mandaluyong) starts on Monday, March 1.

"Puwede na tayong mag-shopping sa Megamall!" Sotto tweets.

February 15, 2021 - 8:53am

The reopening of cinemas and similar establishments in Metro Manila will be deferred, according Metro Manila Council Chairman Edwin Olivarez.

Cinemas is Metro Manila will remain closed until all 17 mayors meet in person on Wednesday.

The mayors say they were not consulted on the order of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to ease restrictions on leisure establishments. — report from ONE News

Recommended
