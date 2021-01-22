#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NBI help sought in locating two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/File photo

NBI help sought in locating two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant

(Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation in locating two persons who had contact with the man who tested positive on the new and more infectious coronavirus variant.

In a media forum on Friday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have coordinated with the Department of Justice to tap the NBI in locating them.

“We will be providing these two names to the NBI through the DOJ today so we can find them, and it will be easier for them to locate [them] because of their database. So we will see if we can find them through this kind of process,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.

As of Friday, health authorities have yet to locate two co-passengers of the 29-year-old Filipino who flew into the country via an Emirates flight last January 7.

Vergeire said the two have telephone numbers, but one is from abroad and the other passenger may have given a wrong number. “As to their addresses, they put in a barangay and city but the [house] number and street name was not provided,” she added.

The DOH earlier said there were 159 passengers in the said flight, and contact tracing started last week. However, the health department said some of the numbers given by the passengers were unattended or could not be reached. Calls were also rejected.

Vergeire said they are coordinating with national government agencies on how to improve their system so more accurate and complete details will be provided to the government, for contact tracing efforts.

In a presser last week, Vergeire stressed: “If a person does not cooperate with the government, there could be sanctions for this person, especially if he or she is included as one of the contacts. The risk of him or her spreading the disease is also present. They need to understand this and they have to cooperate with the government.”

Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act prohibits the non-cooperation of “persons and entities that should report and/or respond to notifiable diseases or health events of public concern” as well as of “person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

Those caught violating the law may be fined or imprisoned or both.

Latest data from the DOH said that 14 who have had contact with the UK coronavirus variant index case have been infected. Of these, flew in the same flight while six are close contacts of the index case.

Among his close contacts are four who were on board the same flight but tested negative upon arrival including his girlfriend, a household member and a health care worker. — Kristine Joy Patag

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
Nearly three years since the country's police force got millions in funding for body cameras from calls for transparency in...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Malacañang expressed concern over the increase in the number of active COVID cases in the country after swab results...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health is considering a second swab test for all travelers arriving from abroad after more close contacts...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP to monitor UP groups for &lsquo;terroristic&rsquo; activities
AFP to monitor UP groups for ‘terroristic’ activities
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
State forces will monitor the activities of organizations inside the University of the Philippines following the abrogation...
Headlines
fbfb
SC tells Calida: 'People&rsquo;s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
SC tells Calida: 'People’s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
The PET said that Solicitor General Jose Calida’s assertion that it filed the motion for inhibition as People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Filipino with new variant now negative for COVID-19; monitoring to continue
Filipino with new variant now negative for COVID-19; monitoring to continue
59 minutes ago
The index case, a 29-year-old real estate agent, arrived in the Philippines on January 7 from a business trip in Dubai, United...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021
IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021
3 hours ago
The government’s coronavirus task force has approved the conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021, presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Travelers arriving from jurisdictions covered by travel restrictions will be tested once they arrive in the Philippines. They...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program &mdash; Day 3
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 3
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole will resume its probe on the government's inoculation program against COVID-19 Friday amid...
Headlines
fbfb
As cycling booms, farmer tours Mindoro to teach communities about climate crisis
As cycling booms, farmer tours Mindoro to teach communities about climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
To emphasize that the stakes are high and the issue is an urgent one for all, Sarmiento calls the phenomenon exactly what...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with