#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Uncooperative contacts of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant may face sanctions â€” DOH
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Uncooperative contacts of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant may face sanctions — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The contacts of the country’s first confirmed case of the new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus may face fines or imprisonment if they fail to cooperate with authorities, the Department of Health said Friday.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities are having difficulty tracking some of the passengers of the Emirates flight EK332, where the 29-year-old real estate agent was aboard from Dubai to Manila on January 7.

Of the 159 passengers in the flight, 13 could not be contacted. Vergeire said some of the numbers were unattended, could not be reached or wrong. Others even rejected the calls of contact tracers.

“If a person does not cooperate with the government, there could be sanctions for this person, especially if he or she is included as one of the contacts. The risk of him or her spreading the disease is also present. They need to understand this and they have to cooperate with the government,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act prohibits the non-cooperation of “persons and entities that should report and/or respond to notifiable diseases or health events of public concern” as well as of “person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

Those found to have violated the measure will be penalized with a fine between P20,000 and P50,000 or imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months. Violators may be punished with both stiff fines and jail time at the discretion of the proper court.

Vergeire said the other passengers of the said flight were able to coordinate continuously with health authorities. They were asked to undergo quarantine.

The family members of the patient as well as the health workers at the isolation center where he was brought and those that took him there were also traced and quarantined, the Quezon City government said.

The case, a resident of Kamuning in Quezon City, flew to the United Arab Emirates on December 27. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, who tested negative upon arrival.

UAE was not included in the list of countries covered by the travel restrictions imposed by the government.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Still curious about the fast-spreading variant and the first confirmed local case? Here are the answers to some of your ...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Even if handed to him on a silver platter, President Duterte reiterated lack of interest in extending his six-year term that...
Headlines
fbfb
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
16 hours ago
Journalists from the online news site Rappler have been charged of cyberlibel over a story detailing an alleged payment scheme...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
In other countries, heads of government are getting themselves vaccinated first to reassure the people about the safety and...
Headlines
fbfb
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday led the opening of Stage 3 of the Metro Manila Skyway Project, saying it would make travel more...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Shadow of doubt': Galvez accused of contradicting himself on vaccine prices
'Shadow of doubt': Galvez accused of contradicting himself on vaccine prices
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 46 minutes ago
Sen. Ping Lacson on Friday sounded the alarm over the vaccine czar making contravening statements on the prices of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel sees quick passage of changes to Constitution
House panel sees quick passage of changes to Constitution
By Xave Gregorio | 51 minutes ago
The chairperson of the House committee on constitutional amendments guaranteed the early passage of proposed amendments to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines extends travel ban over new coronavirus variant
Philippines extends travel ban over new coronavirus variant
2 hours ago
The Philippine government extended the ban on foreign travelers coming from 32 countries over the new and more infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 2
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole is set to resume its probe on the government's vaccination program against COVID-19, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Sandigan junks Honasan &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps
Sandigan junks Honasan ‘pork’ raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the graft charges filed against Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with