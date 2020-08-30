#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH mass recovery adds 22,000 recoveries as caseload breaches 217,000
Devotees observe the proper social distancing and other health protocols as they celebrate the last Friday mass of August at the Plaza Miranda, fronting the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila yesterday.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2020 - 4:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — For its latest tally update Sunday, the Department of Health added 4,284 new coronavirus cases and 22,319 new recoveries on the 166th day since the first implementation of enhanced community quarantine. 

There are 56,473 patients who are still infected with the coronavirus when factoring in the 3,520 total deaths and 157,403 total recoveries after 102 additional deaths were added in the department's latest case bulletin.

On Saturday, the department surpassed the 213,000-mark with 3,637 new infections, as the second full week since the reimposition of general community quarantine saw the total case tally grow by 30,166 cases.

The previous week added 28,348, and the last added 34,453

The new classifications of "time-based and symptom-based recovery strategies" are part of the department's "mass recovery adjustment" under its Oplan Recovery initiative which will be updated every Sunday.

Just the week before, on August 23, the Department of Health added over 16,000 recoveries owing to "enhanced data reconciliation efforts" with local governments, and over 43,000 the week before. 

Over 25 million have transmitted the new pathogen around the world, claiming 846,000 lives. On the other hand, 17 million have recovered.  

