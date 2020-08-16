#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH records 40,397 recoveries as coronavirus cases breach 161,000 with 3,420 new patients
Health workers tend to patients inside the COVID-19 emergency response medical tents outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila on Monday midnight as President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced in his televised briefing his approval to give cash assistance to each health care worker with mild infection to help them with their medication along with other additional benefits.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
(Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — On the second week of modified enhanced community quarantine and the 152nd day since ECQ was first hoisted in March, health officials added 3,420 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its total to 161,253 patients.

Accompanying the new cases are 40,397 new recoveries and 65 additional deaths, bringing their totals to 112,586 and 2,665 respectively. 

The "time-based" recoveries are part of the department's "mass recovery adjustment" under its Oplan Recovery initiative.

Of the total cases recorded in the country since the coronavirus first emerged in December, 46,002 are active cases, or patients who have not recovered or passed away and are still infected with the virus. 

The day before, the department surpassed the 157,000 mark with 4,351 new infections, and the second week of modified enhanced community quarantine in its entirety saw 34,453 new infections added to the national caseload since last Sunday. The previous week added 26,728. 

READ: Galvez says task force 'recalibrating' COVID-19 response, highlights tighter quarantine enforcement

Around the world, over 21 million have transmitted the new pathogen, leading to the deaths of some 760,000. 

Although the government's coronavirus task force insists it has recalibrated its approach to addressing the pandemic, the health department continues to record thousands of cases every day, and the country is still under the world's longest quarantine. In terms of policy, the eleven days of modified enhanced community quarantine thus far have been no different from the previous MECQ. 

— Franco Luna

