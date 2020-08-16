DOH records 40,397 recoveries as coronavirus cases breach 161,000 with 3,420 new patients

MANILA, Philippines — On the second week of modified enhanced community quarantine and the 152nd day since ECQ was first hoisted in March, health officials added 3,420 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its total to 161,253 patients.

Accompanying the new cases are 40,397 new recoveries and 65 additional deaths, bringing their totals to 112,586 and 2,665 respectively.

The "time-based" recoveries are part of the department's "mass recovery adjustment" under its Oplan Recovery initiative.

Of the total cases recorded in the country since the coronavirus first emerged in December, 46,002 are active cases, or patients who have not recovered or passed away and are still infected with the virus.

The day before, the department surpassed the 157,000 mark with 4,351 new infections, and the second week of modified enhanced community quarantine in its entirety saw 34,453 new infections added to the national caseload since last Sunday. The previous week added 26,728.

Around the world, over 21 million have transmitted the new pathogen, leading to the deaths of some 760,000.

Although the government's coronavirus task force insists it has recalibrated its approach to addressing the pandemic, the health department continues to record thousands of cases every day, and the country is still under the world's longest quarantine. In terms of policy, the eleven days of modified enhanced community quarantine thus far have been no different from the previous MECQ.

JUST IN | DOH announces that it will report another "mass recovery adjustment" as part of its Oplan Recovery initiative. The new batch of "time-based" #COVID19 recoveries will be reported on Sunday, August 16. pic.twitter.com/eHvxBwdYqU — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) August 13, 2020

— Franco Luna