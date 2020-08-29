Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 caseload surpasses 213,000 with 3,637 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:36 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded 3,637 new infections of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 213,131.

According to the Department of Health’s latest case bulletin, there are still 74,611 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

The National Capital Region reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,030.

It is followed by Laguna at 217, Rizal at 155, Cavite at 142 and Batangas at 113.

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, represented more than half of the new cases at 55%.

A total of 3,063 (around 84%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 16, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The announcement of 655 additional survivors of the coronavirus, meanwhile, brought the recovery count to 135,101.

However, the death toll reached 3,419 after 94 more mortalities were reported by the Health department.

This week saw 25,882 additional infections on top of the 187,249 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 2.35 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 24.29 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 827,000 deaths, have been logged globally according to the latest World Health Organization figures.