PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Supporters of ABS-CBN gathered in front of its compound on the day the House of Representatives voted on its bid to be granted fresh legislative franchise.
Rights groups: Congress' refusal for ABS-CBN franchise signal darker days ahead
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 7:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Congress’ move to deny ABS-CBN of a fresh franchise to operate marks a dark day in the Philippines’ democracy, and this may just be the start of even darker days that lay ahead for the country, rights group said.

On Friday, 70 lawmakers dashed the hopes of the embattled media network to be given a fresh 25-year franchise and return on air, and the Human Rights Watch slammed this as a “grievous assault on press freedom in the country.”

“Not since the dictator Ferdinand Marcos shut down ABS-CBN and other media outlets in 1972 has a single government act caused so much damage to media freedom,” Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

READ: Filipino journalists up in arms over Congress’ killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid

Robertson added: “This move solidifies the tyranny of President Rodrigo Duterte who accused ABS-CBN of slights against him and politically targeted it for refusing to toe the government’s line and criticizing his so-called ‘war on drugs.’”

ABS-CBN shut its 42 television stations across the country, including flagship and free channel 2 and regional channels, 10 digital broadcast channels, 18 FM stations and five AM stations on May 5—the second time in history it went off air.

The first was when the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. placed the country under Martial Law in September 1972.

The media network fought for the grant of a new franchise at the House of Representatives where lawmakers spent 12 hearings discussing allegations thrown against it—issues that, 14 lawmakers who sponsored for bills for the network said, have been addressed and answered by the media company.

Rights group Karapatan said that the Congress’ refusal to grant ABS-CBN’s bid for franchise may just be a sign of “darker days to come,” with the looming implementation of Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“No matter how this regime tries to maintain the illusion of rule of law and democracy in the Philippines, the railroaded passage of the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as the denial of ABS-CBN's franchise renewal despite massive public opposition show us one thing: we are under a de facto martial law, and we are spiraling further and further into it,” it said.

READ: Killing ABS-CBN franchise bid signals weakening of democracy, deprives thousands of work — Drilon

Kapatid, a support group for families and friends of political prisoners, said that the lawmakers’ vote “reveals how this government is hellbent on silencing those who take to heart the essence of standing up for the Filipino, especially those in the margins, and in the process speak truth to power.”

Kapatid called on the Filipino people: “With the growing threats and violations against our constitutionally protected rights, all of us, Filipinos, are violated and we should stand united in resisting the attacks of a tyrannical government.” 

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH KARAPATAN PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
At ABS-CBN franchise hearing, Cayetano warns of 'big business' influence on media, public opinion
1 day ago
Cayetano in his closing statement on Thursday said that a private corporation or entity that has become so powerful and seemingly...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel denies ABS-CBN franchise
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
(Updated) An overwhelming 70 legislators at the House of Representatives followed through President Rodrigo Duterte's threats...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: House panel votes on ABS-CBN franchise
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Get updates as we await the decision on one of the country's top broadcast networks, which sparked concern on press free...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN bill authors: Network answered allegations, franchise should be granted
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Authors of bills seeking the grant of franchise to the embattled media giant asserted that questions and controversies lobbed...
Headlines
fbfb
List of lawmakers who voted for and against ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
A list of all the lawmakers who voted against denying ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
18 minutes ago
Rights groups: Congress' refusal for ABS-CBN franchise signal darker days ahead
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 minutes ago
“Not since the dictator Ferdinand Marcos shut down ABS-CBN and other media outlets in 1972 has a single government act...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
With no law or resolution to assail, judicial remedy for ABS-CBN unclear — law professor
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“As there is no law or resolution that can be assailed or reviewed, [I’m] not sure what can be filed."
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PNP calls on private security to back 'intensified enforcement' of quarantine rules
1 hour ago
A unit of the Philippine National Police on Wednesday issued a memorandum calling on private security to aid the PNP's effort...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Killing ABS-CBN franchise bid signals weakening of democracy, deprives thousands of work — Drilon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Drilon said that while the ABS-CBN as an institution can survive this difficult trial, its workers are the “real casualties...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Filipino journalists up in arms over Congress’ killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“Let us prove that it is not the ‘will of Congress’ but the WILL OF THE PEOPLE that ultimately prevails,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with