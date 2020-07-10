PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken Feb. 14, 2020, ABS-CBN employees, supporters and various rights group gather in front of the ABS-CBN main office in Quezon City to join in the Black Friday protest calling for the renewal of the network’s franchise.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
Filipino journalists up in arms over Congress’ killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ vote to kill the franchise bid of ABS-CBN Corp., the biggest broadcasting network that employs 11,000 employees, made it “an enemy of democracy,” the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said.

Out of 85 lawmakers, an overwhelming 70 voted to adopt the resolution of a technical working group that recommended the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise. Only 11 lawmakers voted to grant the network a fresh franchise.

“Today, this chamber has lost all claim to represent the people and our interests,” NUJP said in a statement.

NUJP stressed that the Congress’ action did not only deprived thousands of their jobs, but also stripped off millions of their “right to know and their right to choose how to access the information that allows them a respite from the hardships of life.”

“Let us prove that it is not the ‘will of Congress’ but the WILL OF THE PEOPLE that ultimately prevails,” NUJP vowed.

The voting on Friday ended the 13 sessions two House panels held to deliberate on issues they threw against the network, including supposed foreign ownership by way of its chairman emeritus Gabby Lopez’s dual citizenship and use of Philippine Depositary Receipts, tax evasion and even on the content both their news and current affairs and creative arm publish.

For the 14 lawmakers who filed bills for ABS-CBN’s fresh franchise, all the issues the lawmakers raised against the network were addressed during the hearings. Resource speakers from different government agencies also said the network did not violate laws.

READ: Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note

'An assault against people's right to know'

AlterMidya (People’s Alternative Media) also slammed the Congress for “betraying” the Filipino people. “This time, by striking another blow to press freedom and the people’s right to know.”

ABS-CBN's shut down comes as the government grapple with rising COVID-19 infections in the country and amid the looming implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, that lawyers and groups warned infringes on people's rights.

“To say that the members of the media sector are perturbed and disappointed is an understatement: we are beyond aghast by how the supposed politicians who were thrust to create new laws for the benefit of the Filipino people only muckraked ABS-CBN and marred the franchise deliberations with egotistical gripes and week accusations,” Altermidya said in a statement.

The group of alternative media said that it is clear that the network was punished for reporting on issues that are unacceptable to the Duterte administration.

For years, President Rodrigo Duterte slammed ABS-CBN—as well as other media—for its supposed “biased” reportage and for supposedly “swindling” him during the national elections campaign. He only softened his stance when ABS-CBN apologized to him publicly.

AlterMidya said: This is also a warning to other media outfits that if the government can shut down the biggest network in the country, “every journalist should think twice before it reports truthfully, or criticizes and dares hold government to account.”

“We are beyond enraged. The fight for press freedom and the people’s right to know does not end with this farce in Congress. The Filipino media, and the broad section of the Filipino nation, are not backing down. We will exhaust all efforts to fight back and reclaim our rights,” they vowed.

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
At ABS-CBN franchise hearing, Cayetano warns of 'big business' influence on media, public opinion
1 day ago
Cayetano in his closing statement on Thursday said that a private corporation or entity that has become so powerful and seemingly...
Headlines
fbfb
House votes today on ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A thunderstorm resulted in a power outage at the House of Representatives plenary hall yesterday, derailing the summation...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief to cops: Observe courtesy at checkpoints
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa yesterday warned PNP officers to observe courtesy and proper decorum while...
Headlines
fbfb
Dismissal of health petition vs Duterte questioned
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said there was something “highly irregular” about the outright dismissal...
Headlines
fbfb
‘ABS-CBN successfully defends franchise bid’
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Television giant ABS-CBN has successfully justified its bid for franchise renewal before the House of Representatives, proponents...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Funds for hiring additional contact tracers not yet released — DILG
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya during today's Laging Handa Briefing confirmed that they have not yet...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Legitimization of violence vs rights defenders 'largely attributable' to Duterte's remarks — CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a report released Friday, the CHR said it found in its fact-finding inquiry held in September 2019 that there is a “systematic...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
ABS-CBN bill authors: Network answered allegations, franchise should be granted
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Authors of bills seeking the grant of franchise to the embattled media giant asserted that questions and controversies lobbed...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Over 1,000 cops infected with COVID-19
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Thursday night announced 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus among its ranks. This brings...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
CBCP commission calls for conscience vote on ABS-CBN franchise bid
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement released on the eve of the crucial vote, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with