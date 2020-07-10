Filipino journalists up in arms over Congress’ killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ vote to kill the franchise bid of ABS-CBN Corp., the biggest broadcasting network that employs 11,000 employees, made it “an enemy of democracy,” the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said.

Out of 85 lawmakers, an overwhelming 70 voted to adopt the resolution of a technical working group that recommended the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise. Only 11 lawmakers voted to grant the network a fresh franchise.

“Today, this chamber has lost all claim to represent the people and our interests,” NUJP said in a statement.

NUJP stressed that the Congress’ action did not only deprived thousands of their jobs, but also stripped off millions of their “right to know and their right to choose how to access the information that allows them a respite from the hardships of life.”

“Let us prove that it is not the ‘will of Congress’ but the WILL OF THE PEOPLE that ultimately prevails,” NUJP vowed.

The voting on Friday ended the 13 sessions two House panels held to deliberate on issues they threw against the network, including supposed foreign ownership by way of its chairman emeritus Gabby Lopez’s dual citizenship and use of Philippine Depositary Receipts, tax evasion and even on the content both their news and current affairs and creative arm publish.

For the 14 lawmakers who filed bills for ABS-CBN’s fresh franchise, all the issues the lawmakers raised against the network were addressed during the hearings. Resource speakers from different government agencies also said the network did not violate laws.

'An assault against people's right to know'

AlterMidya (People’s Alternative Media) also slammed the Congress for “betraying” the Filipino people. “This time, by striking another blow to press freedom and the people’s right to know.”

ABS-CBN's shut down comes as the government grapple with rising COVID-19 infections in the country and amid the looming implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, that lawyers and groups warned infringes on people's rights.

“To say that the members of the media sector are perturbed and disappointed is an understatement: we are beyond aghast by how the supposed politicians who were thrust to create new laws for the benefit of the Filipino people only muckraked ABS-CBN and marred the franchise deliberations with egotistical gripes and week accusations,” Altermidya said in a statement.

The group of alternative media said that it is clear that the network was punished for reporting on issues that are unacceptable to the Duterte administration.

For years, President Rodrigo Duterte slammed ABS-CBN—as well as other media—for its supposed “biased” reportage and for supposedly “swindling” him during the national elections campaign. He only softened his stance when ABS-CBN apologized to him publicly.

AlterMidya said: This is also a warning to other media outfits that if the government can shut down the biggest network in the country, “every journalist should think twice before it reports truthfully, or criticizes and dares hold government to account.”

“We are beyond enraged. The fight for press freedom and the people’s right to know does not end with this farce in Congress. The Filipino media, and the broad section of the Filipino nation, are not backing down. We will exhaust all efforts to fight back and reclaim our rights,” they vowed.