PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto earlier warned that raising taxes in general “is not a good idea” at this time, but conceded it may be needed to be imposed in the next months.
Geremy Pintolo
‘Junk food’ tax eyed for COVID funds
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the fiscal deficit expected to widen and the government under pressure to give subsidies to distressed sectors, some senators are eyeing the imposition of taxes on so-called junk food to raise funds for easing the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The senators, however, stressed that raising funds through new taxes must be carefully calibrated even if there are tempting “low-hanging fruits” such as taxes on the so-called “sin products,” which have not been been fully implemented yet.

“The other possible sin tax that government may possibly look at is from junk food, which has zero
nutritional value and targets the youth. It has been proven that junk food causes obesity and other heart ailments,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, vice chairman of the Senate committee on economic affairs, said over the weekend.

The Department of Finance last February reported that excise tax collections from products such as tobacco, alcohol and sweetened beverages have raised a total of P269.1 billion in revenues in 2019.

Finance officials then estimated the government would be able to raise around P332.3 billion from sin taxes this year as it will now cover e-cigarettes, plus the scheduled increase in alcohol and tobacco excise taxes. The proceeds are to be used to implement the Universal Health Care Law.

However, the pre-COVID projections are not expected to be met due to the looming economic recession.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto earlier warned that raising taxes in general “is not a good idea” at this time, but conceded it may be needed to be imposed in the next months.

The DOF earlier told senators during deliberations on the proposed replacement for the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act or “Bayanihan 2” that the national coffers can only spare P140 billion this year for the economic stimulus measure.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases breach 44,000 with 2,434 new patients
7 hours ago
Health authorities recorded 2,434 more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force looks to 2018 'anti-tambay' campaign for COVID-19 fight
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“On the part of the JTF COVID Shield, we believe that these disciplinary measures using existing local ordinances against...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Up to SC to decide on legal challenge to Anti-Terrorism Law
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
"(We) will allow (the) court to decide. (I) can't comment because of sub judice rule," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
Dela Rosa promises impartiality in probe into Jolo shooting where 4 soldiers died
1 hour ago
"You can expect that we will do a fair and impartial investigation. Don’t assume that just because I was a chief of...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR reminds government of vow to uphold rights amid Anti-Terrorism Law
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"With the law’s passage, CHR will hold on to the government’s commitment, alongside the sponsors and advocates...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace will bow to SC on terror law
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has promised to abide by any ruling of the Supreme Court on challenges to the controversial Anti-Terrorism...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Dry runs set on 10% capacity for religious services
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Some places of worship in general community quarantine areas have been selected to hold dry runs on filling 10 percent of...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Baguio bet wins in first virtual Miss Philippines Earth
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
A 23-year-old artist from Baguio City has won the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 title in the first ever virtual pageant c...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
WHO halts malaria, HIV drugs in COVID trials
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
AFP chief tells soldiers: Shun revenge
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. has called on Philippine Army soldiers not to entertain...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with